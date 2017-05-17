Manatee County Commissioners say land-use changes based on law

Bridgewater’s Laura Whinfield could not attend a May 9 public hearing, but the outcome turned out as she suspected.

On 305 acres at the northwest corner of State Road 70 and White Eagle Boulevard, Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch will now be able to build up to 250,000 square feet of light industrial use buildings.

The request also reduced commercial/retail space by 100,000 square feet. SMR officials said the change was necessary to create the high-paying jobs envisioned for the property.

LAYERS OF PLANNING When a development application is submitted to the county, its planning staff evaluates the project against Manatee County’s development regulations. Here’s a quick summation of regulations guiding growth: Comprehensive Plan: A planning document that establishes development goals and policies for the county and sets a “range of potential uses” under various land-use categories. Land Development Code: A planning document that establishes current uses and future uses (called zoning) on particular properties or geographic areas. Its purpose is to implement the Comprehensive Plan by establishing regulations, procedures and standards for review and approval of all development and use of land within unincorporated Manatee County. Future Land Use Map Series: A map within the Comprehensive Plan that assigns allowed future land uses to geographic areas. Other regulations: Florida Department of Transportation, the Southwest Florida Water Management District and local fire departments also impose regulations and guidelines for developments and those comments are incorporated to Manatee County’s review process.

That may be true, but Whinfield said she is frustrated.

“It wouldn’t have mattered what we said,” said Whinfield of the vote by Manatee County commissioners to approve the project. “That’s disconcerting for us, the public, who are hoping for an open mind.”

Whinfield and fellow residents from the Bridgewater neighborhood attended both the Manatee County Planning Commission meeting in February, and the first of two public Manatee County Commission meetings, in March, although no one attended the final May commission meeting. At initial meetings, Whinfield and others asked for modifications to the adjusted plan — such as prohibiting the light industrial use in the southwest corner of Rangeland Parkway and White Eagle Boulevard, the only portion of the project directly across from residential — and finding a way to minimize truck traffic at the entrance to CORE directly across from Bridgewater’s entrance.

SMR representatives did not commit to either request. The entrance points into CORE have been indicated on county maps for more than a decade and are placed at median cutouts. SMR does not know where future CORE companies will purchase land, so it does not want to eliminate options for them at this time.

The project changes had the support of county staff members.

However, the situation with CORE highlights a sentiment echoed by many citizens who come to oppose or seek protection against developments they feel intrude on their quality of life. Does the county commission hear their concerns or does it automatically favor development? The CORE project changes is just the latest example.

“We hear it all the time, but it isn’t as simple as saying the public does not want it,” said County Commission Chairwoman Betsy Benac. “That is not the standard for denying a rezone ... in a quasi-judicial format, we deny a rezone simply because (those who live in the neighborhood don’t want it). That’s why we don’t allow clapping — because if it appears that we’re denying something because it’s popular, then we’re inviting a lawsuit. When it says quasi-judicial, it means we have to act like a judge. A judge has to make decisions based on the law.”

HOW IT FLOWS HOW IT FLOWS For the average project, Manatee County staff members — between planning, transportation, stormwater and other departments that review projects — spend an average of 124 hours, collectively, determining whether a project complies with county requirements and crafting stipulations to mitigate any problems. County commissioners review development applications and meet one-on-one with county staff members to be briefed and to get the answers to any questions they might have about a project prior to public hearings and meetings. Pre-application meeting: Developer and staff members meet to discuss the merits of the application and identify potential conflicts. This meeting is optional. Developer submits application Completeness review: Zoning staff members have 10 days to check the application for a traffic study, landscaping plan, surveys and other application requirements. Project assigned: If deemed complete, the application is assigned to a planner to be its case manager. The case manager sends the projects to the various departments (transportation, stormwater, etc) for review. The review period is three weeks. Review Agencies Meeting: At this meeting held every Wednesday, department officials meet to discuss any problems or other issues identified with particular projects. Development Review Committee: This is an optional meeting. Applicants who want more discussion or clarification with county staff members regarding their applications can receive it in this meeting. If there are “no objections,” the case manager then has 30 days to prepare a staff report. Manager review: The Planning Section Manager reviews the staff report for completeness and other criteria. Legal review: After the planning section manager OKs the staff report, it is sent to the county’s legal department for comment. The legal department has about two-and-a-half weeks to comment and return it. Project advertised: The project is publicly advertised, per state regulations. This is done at least 10 days in advance of a public meeting. Planning Commission: Planning Commission, an advisory board to the Manatee County Commission, discusses the application and makes a recommendation for approval or denial. County Commission: Manatee County commissioners hold a public hearing to approve or deny a project. Prior to meetings, commissioners receive all supplemental information and meet with county staff for briefings on each particular application.

In Manatee County, development is guided by a series of planning documents.

First, the Comprehensive Plan sets the foundation for policies and goals the county hopes to meet with development and sets a range of uses for lands within its boundaries. Next, the land development code sets zoning, or the future land uses allowed in particular areas. For example, a parcel currently zoned for agriculture may have a “future land use” designation of residential with up to three units per acre or planned development commercial.

County staff members evaluate what is being proposed against that criteria before making a recommendation to approve or deny a rezone/development application.

“People do not understand the process,” Benac said. “I think the biggest problem is the words ‘approve development.’ They don’t understand the laws that relate to comprehensive planning and zoning. We don’t deny or approve development. We make sure it complies with the rules. That’s all we can do.”

Benac and fellow Manatee County commissioners declined commenting specifically on the CORE approval, citing there is a 30-day window following a public hearing in which a decision could be challenged and they are advised by the county attorney’s office not to comment.

However, commissioners also said they weigh the merits of each application individually and must determine whether a project complies with the county’s guidelines for development.

The Manatee County Attorney’s Office regularly reminds the board that it is acting in a quasi-judicial manner for Comprehensive Plan and rezone applications for development.

“We are deciding whether or not it meets our standards,” assistant county attorney Bill Clague said at a land-use hearing. “It has to be based on evidence related to our standards (to be legally defensible).”

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said Manatee County has changed significantly since 1989, when the county developed its comprehensive plan. What might have been appropriate at that time, may no longer be suitable, and the board considers that change.

“You have to look around. There are a lot of different factors you have to look upon to decide yay or nay,” Baugh said. “You have to make sure whatever is gone will give a better quality of life. Can the business community and the residential community live together in a live, work and play environment? There is no rubber stamping that goes on.”

“We have to follow the law, and in this state, property rights are very strong,” she said. “If someone comes before us and (their application) is abiding by the law, then it’s not always a cut and dry situation.”

She and other commissioners said they consider compatibility with neighbors, transportation, density and other factors for each development.

“We have to look at what people are saying and look at the big picture,” Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace said. “What fits?”

Commissioner Robin DiSabatino said she feels the prior board did “rubber stamp” some developments, relying heavily on the opinion of staff members, but that has changed since the November election.

“In my opinion, this new board has its eyes wide open and is doing more homework and asking more questions and that’s why we’re there,” DiSabatino said. “We’re there to represent seven different points of view and to discuss the merits of each case individually. In my opinion, if it meets the Comprehensive Plan then they have a more solid case, however, there are parts of the plan that are open to interpretation.”

DiSabatino said she considers factors such as overriding public benefit, compatibility and the environment. She also looks at current zoning compared with what a developer is entitled to under future allowed land uses.

“Just because someone is entitled to something or it’s legal, it doesn’t always make it right or fair. Those are the things that I look at,” she said. “I know people have property rights. But if you own a property next door, you have property rights as well that get infringed upon.”