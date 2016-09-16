Manatee County approves budget

Manatee County commissioners on Sept. 15 approved a $578.8 million budget for the new fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

Property tax rates have been set at $6.43 per $1,000 of taxable values in unincorporated Manatee County. That rate has been in effect since 2008.

Even with a flat rate, Manatee County Government expects an increase in revenues of $15 million because of a roughly 9% growth in the tax base, largely from new construction.

Funding in this year’s budget includes funding for 21 of 37 positions requested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s office, including for eight road deputies, four corrections deputies, two computer forensic analysts, six dispatchers and a records clerk.

County employees are expected to see, on average, a 4% salary increase, as well, although each department is responsible for allocating dollars as needed.