Man found dead in Sara Palms neighborhood

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the 6900 block of 44th Court East, in the Sara Palms neighborhood.

A report states that a 61-year-old-male, whose identity has not yet been released, was found face down in the roadway just before 11 p.m. Aug. 27. The road was about 6 inches under water due to the recent rain, and the victim’s wheelchair was tipped over in the roadway, as well.

Deputies and paramedics arrived and began life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased, the report states.

There was no sign of foul play and the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The name of the subject will be released pending notification of family.