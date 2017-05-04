Majestic Bay condominium sells for $2.1 million

A condominium in Majestic Bay tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Cynthia McCague, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 501 condominium at 258 Golden Gate Point to Shu-Tung Li and Alice Li, trustees, of Wyckoff, N.J., for $2.1 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,918 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,549,000 in 2004.

SARASOTA

Alta Vista Street

3905 Red Rock LLC sold the home at 1753 Alta Vista St. to Katherine Hawken, trustee, of Boca Grande, for $1,445,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,824 square feet of living area.

Marina Tower

Leslie and Joan Jacobs, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1004 condominium at 1233 N. Gulfstream Ave. to BJWT LLC for $1.4 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,906 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,025,000 in 2001.

City of Sarasota

Deborah Sheren and Meredith Roblyer, trustees, Robert and Marina Mathe and Joshua Mathe sold the home at 1654 Dolphin St. to Janet Papenfuss Funnel, trustee, of Omaha, Neb., for $990,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,612 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $935,000 in 2008.

St. Regis

DIA LLC, trustee, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 301 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Gulfstream Holdings Sarasota LLC for $775,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,109 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2014.

Donald Nickell, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 201 condominium at 301 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Gulfstream Holdings Sarasota LLC for $700,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,109 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2014.

Richard Pilat, of Ft. Walton Beach, sold his Unit A condominium at 301 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Gulfstream Holdings Sarasota LLC for $550,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $141,000 in 2010.

The Landings

Pinebrook Co. sold the home at 1690 Pine Harrier Circle to R. Malcolm and Carole Schwartz, of W. Orange, N.J. for $725,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,017 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $735,000 in 2003.

Mandarin Park

Susan Kretz, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 1380 Tea Rose Place to Guy and Frances Fitzgerald, of Fernandina Beach, for $650,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,918 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2012.

Indian Beach

Beth Mills, of White Plains, N.Y., sold two properties at to Bay Shore Cottages LLC for $545,700. The first property was built in 1939, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1939, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $27,000 in 1975.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 210 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Stanley and Betty Pelletz, of Sarasota, for $542,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2014.

Phillippi Gardens

Theresa Hamrick and John Porzio sold their home at 5524 Wantea Place to Brian and Janel Dorn, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,876 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2011.

Granada

Thomas and April Pampalone, of Essex, N.Y., sold their home at 3626 Almeria Ave. to Cynthia LaPietra, of Palm Bay, for $475,000. Built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,416 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2015.

Douglas Downey, of Newark, N.J., sold his home at 3535 Jacinto Court to Heidi Evans, trustee, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1926, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,077 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $391,500 in 2006.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Mimi Tzortzis, trustee, of Topsfield, Mass., sold the home at 8216 Varenna Drive to Graeme Murray and May Pong, of Ontario, Canada, for $438,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,100 in 2015.

Valencia Terrace

Casa Bella Productions LLC sold two properties at 1360 13th St. to Paula Steele, of Sarasota, for $405,000. The first property was built in 1927, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,197 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 500 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $88,500 in 2000.

Golfview

James Norris and Paul Gerlach, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2635 David Blvd. to MONG Corp. for $399,900. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $102,000 in 2010.

Bayview Heights Addition

William Moore and Holly Moore, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2624 Mulberry Terrace to Royal Swazi Ashton LLC for $368,000. Built in 1946, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2003.

Pine Shores Estates

SIPPE LLC sold the home at 1720 Birchwood St. to Warren Mibach, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,770 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,900 in 2014.

SPE#104 LLC sold the home at 6240 Elmwood Ave. to Kohler & Co. for $311,500. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,210 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,000 in 2012.

Alexandra Zajac, of Philadelphia, sold her home at 1645 Redwood St. to John Beale Jr., of Huntington Beach, Calif., for $300,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,340 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $196,000 in 2012.

Northmoor

John and Prisca Mowe sold their home at 3830 Sarasota Ave. to Stephen and Michelle Fancher, of Sarasota, for $354,500. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,776 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,500 in 2015.

Gulf Gate East

Nancy Franks, of St. Anne, Ill., sold her home at 6577 Waterford Circle to Donald Gregori and Aimee Jalbert, of Sarasota, for $337,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,692 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2010.

Central Park

Daniel and Margaret DeSoto sold their Unit 303 condominium at 835 S. Osprey Ave. to Robert and Laura Flynn, of Falmouth, Mass., for $335,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate

Harry and Frani Antrim, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3025 Post Road to Anthony and Rochelle Gallant, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,000 in 2013.

South Gate

Michael and Jaime Bressan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2735 Jefferson Circle to Lexie Glover, of Sarasota, for $329,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,961 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2008.

Christopher Coles, trustee, of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, sold the home at 3125 Homasassa Road to Tena Arnesen, trustee, of Encino, Calif., for $206,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,221 square feet of living area.

Palmer Square West

Galina Delieva-Chehrian, of St. Petersburg, sold her Unit 25 condominium at 3677 Square W. Lane to Patricia Stevens, Andrew Stevens and Graham Stevens, trustees, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,806 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,400 in 2013.

Madison Park

Eric Sigfrid and Bethany Whaley-Sigfrid, of Sarasota, sold their home and a vacant lot at 4842 Nutmeg Ave. to Charlie and Soomi Chi, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,612 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2009.

Colonial Terrace

Nicholas and Margo Pietrowski, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2932 Mayflower St. to Paul Bullock and Chelsea Viparina, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,724 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2012.

Gillespie Park

Venti Holdings LLC sold the home at 1835 Sixth St. to 1835 6th Street LLC for $276,000. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,583 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2015.

Baywood Colony Villas

Robert and Susan Wyan, of Hillsborough, N.J., sold their Unit 9 condominium at 5861 Tidewood Ave. to Karen and Thomas Tarpley, of Harbert, Mich., for $265,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,155 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $158,000 in 2015.

Shadow Lakes

James and Kristin Raybon, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3252 Mayflower St. to Larissa Zoria, of British Columbia, Canada, for $262,500. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,464 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $201,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate Woods

Marlene Fehling, of Woodridge, Ill., sold her home at 7427 Blaine Way to Erik Dahlgaard, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,586 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 1994.

Pelican Cove

Helene Rosenberg, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 343 condominium at 1711 Pelican Cove Road to Judith Benn, of W. End, N.J., for $249,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $168,000 in 2003.

Pinehurst Park

Cirsten Weldon, of Ooltewah, Tenn., sold her home at 2363 Hively St. to John Cobb and Diana Donaghy, of St. Petersburg, for $237,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,000 in 2015.

Jackson Highlands

Molly and Derick Kitson sold their home at 2525 Arapaho St. to Kimberly and Matthew Ouellette, of Sarasota, for $225,500. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2014.

La Linda Terrace

Acme Control LLC sold the home at 2226 Arlington St. to NROW LLC for $220,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,000 in 2008.

Purtz

MIRNZ LLC sold the home at 2124 Hyde Park Circle to Stephen and Jessica Polk, of Sarasota, for $218,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,439 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,300 in 2015.

Helen D. Mead

William B. Brewster and William J. Brewster, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1865 Rita St. to Gabriel Hawk, of Sarasota, for $216,500. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $77,700 in 2015.

Rolando

ID Holdings LLC sold the home at 4219 Murdock Ave. to Jon and Lauren Schlabach, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,095 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 2016.

SIESTA KEY

Beach Villas of the Oasis

Clyde Purmort III, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 308 condominium at 308 Calle Miramar to Purple Mermaid Properties LLC for $1.4 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.5 million in 2014.

Siesta’s Bayside — Waterside West

Ann Beauchamp and Thomas Dunlap sold their home at 639 Waterside Way to Jeniece Berman, of Overland Park, Kansas, for $1,258,500. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,391 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 1987.

Siesta Manor

Mark and Susanne Hogan, of Silverthorne, Colo., sold their home at 311 Avenida Madera to James and Barbara Walker, of Sarasota, for $1,175,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,338 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $975,000 in 2012.

Mira Mar Beach

Rosemary Poole, of Naples, sold her home at 99 Avenida Messina to 99 Avenida Messina LLC for $1,162,500. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $83,500 in 2008.

Crescent Royale

Wayne and Lynda Vespoli, of Minneapolis, sold their Unit 5-D condominium at 777 Beach Road to Rickard Ovin and Evan Ovin, of Malmo, Sweden, for $595,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,174 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $97,000 in 1980.

Harbour Towne

Diane Briggs, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 115 condominium at 1269 Dockside Place to Patrick and Jean Harrison, of W. Newbury, Mass., for $520,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,217 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2001.

Siesta Beach

John and Sally Langer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 810 Plymouth St. to Matt Combs and Lina Kajetaite, of Sarasota, for $467,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $107,900 in 1991.

Peppertree Bay

Dorothy Zrimsek, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 607 condominium at 1255 E. Peppertree Drive to Daniel and Linda Devlin, of Lemont, Ill., for $450,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1986.

Whispering Sands

Donald and Coletta Musick, of Sarasota, sold their Unit V-31 condominium at 139 Whispering Sands Circle to John Givnish, of Huntingdon Valley, Pa., for $440,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $434,900 in 2014.

Fisherman’s Haven

Yuvonne Cornell, of Chattanooga, Tenn., sold her Unit 404 condominium at 9150 Blind Pass Road to Todd Smith and Joy Smith, trustees, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $216,000 in 1998.

Tortuga Beach

Ricardo Anzaldua, of Farmington, Conn., sold his Unit 301 condominium at 8750 Midnight Pass Road to Theresa Anzaldua, of Farmington, Conn., for $363,500. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $459,500 in 2015.

Midnight Cove II

Inge Ortmeyer, of Westport, Conn., sold her Unit 210 condominium at 1800 Midnight Cove II Place to Anthon and Joanee Malandro, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1985.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

The Managers Inc. sold the Unit 1302-D condominium at 1302 Siesta Bayside Drive to Jeffrey and Hollie Calderon, of Webster, N.Y., for $326,000. Built in 1988, it has one bedroom, one bath and 959 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Morgana Mroz-Robson and Heather Mroz sold their home at 5219 Sand Lake Court to Jean and Cynthia Janelle, of Sarasota, for $835,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,683 square feet of living area.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Charles and Regina Putrino, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3749 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Bart and Kimberly Ambrose, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,397 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2014.

Michael and Mary Quillen sold their home at 3914 Prairie Dunes Drive to Jefferson and Shari McDuffie, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,624 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 1991.

Turtle Rock

Richard Harmon, trustees, and Linda Harmon, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7977 Meadow Rush Loop to Mark and Chelsa Purtilar, of Copley, Ohio, for $413,700. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,357 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $364,000 in 2004.

Joseph and Emily Latta, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5108 Treesdale Court to Sean and Carla Weeks, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., for $320,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2006.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Lynnett Greene and Henry Greene, trustees, of Moody, Maine, sold the home at 7301 Monarda Drive to Fabio and Cintia Pereira, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,700 in 2015.

Beneva Oaks II

David Magestro, of Lady Lake, sold the home at 6483 Woodbirch Place to Arthur Vinogradsky and Irit Blau-Vinogradsky, of Sarasota, for $363,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,223 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $216,200 in 2011.

Isles of Sarasota

Francis Metcalfe and Linda Metcalfe, trustees, of Gilford, N.H., sold the home at 5999 Benevento Drive to Charles Moore Jr., of Sarasota, for $342,500. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2013.

Dennis Marinich and Lillian Marinich, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1860 Burgos Drive to John Giunta, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,700 in 2006.

Villagewalk

Paul and Vicki DeLoia, of Harrisburg, Pa., sold their home at 5799 Ivrea Drive to Virginia and Michael Cintron, of Fairfield, Conn., for $342,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2011.

John and Sandra Gillis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7607 Camminare Drive to Harry and Frani Antrim, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2013.

Michael and Janice Bradley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5522 Modena Place to Anthony and Myrna Memoli, of Sarasota, for $336,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2011.

Gregory Vallee and Ginette Champagne, of Quebec, Canada, sold their home at 7678 Bergamo Ave. to Richard and Elizabeth Turner, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2009.

Pinestone at Palmer Ranch

James and Carol McDowell, of Copley, Ohio, sold Unit 514 condominium at 8390 Wingate Drive to Robert and Joanne Packee, of Pewaukee, Wis., for $220,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,500 in 2004.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Salvatore and Selma Candido, of Parrish, sold their home at 4267 Las Palmas Way to George and Barbara Lawrence, of Sarasota, for $880,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2004.

OSPREY

Meridian III at the Oaks Preserve

Bernd Koken and Lauren Strout Koken, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1001 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to Gerard and Mary O’Connor, of Osprey, for $1.08 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,029 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,600 in 2005.

Oaks II

Nancy Luckfield, trustee, of Springfield, Mo., sold the home at 423 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Susan Kretz, trustee, of Osprey, for $795,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,832 square feet of living area.

Marlen and Tamara Varnovitsky sold their home at 462 E. Mac Ewen Drive to TJC Property Holdings LLC for $510,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,611 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2001.

Oaks

Ruth Kolarsick, of Sarasota, sold her home at 325 Osprey Point Drive to Adrian Micu and Kimberly Dixon, of Osprey, for $680,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 1987.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Patricia Stevens and Andrew Stevens, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 918 Scherer Way to Chris Miller and Leah Friends, of Naples, N.Y., for $425,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,206 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2005.

Rivendell

Inderjit Singh and Jane Randhawa, of Alberta, Canada, sold their home at 731 Shadow Bay Way to Niandeng Lin and Jin Liu, of Hollywood, for $358,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,000 in 2011.

Sandra Webber, of Nokomis, sold the home at 510 Meadow Sweet Circle to Marjorie Wells, of Osprey, for $315,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,788 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2014.

Heron Bay Club

Miriam Welch, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 14 condominium at 776 Sarabay Road to James Fryrear and Stacie Fryrear, trustees, of St. Louis, for $350,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2004.

Bay Street Village

Sandra Lee Nyberg sold her Unit 104 condominium at 129 Navigation Circle to John and Marie Dohm, of Osprey, for $245,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,430 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,300 in 2015.

Pine Run

Gary Strom, trustee, of Prior Lake, Minn., sold the Unit 212 condominium at 212 Woodland Drive to Lad and Kathleen Kvasnicka, of Wilmette, Ill., for $210,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,839 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2005.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento South

Bonnie and David Kelley, of Venice, sold their home at 407 Bellini Circle to Courtney and Dawn Collier, of Nokomis, for $449,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,111 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2013.

Calusa Lakes

James and Movias Young sold their home at 2079 Timucua Trail to Michael Lynady and Jean Lynday, trustees, of Ossining, N.Y., for $435,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,182 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2012.

Robert and Danielle Gilly sold their home at 2192 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to John and Joan Magine, of Nokomis, for $395,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,029 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2011.

Sorrento East

Dennis and Barbara Chichester, of Las Cruces, N.M., sold their home at 2267 Lakedwood Drive to John and Amy Beth Andrzejek, of Nokomis, for $380,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,973 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $153,000 in 1992.