Maitland Fish Fry cooking up Thursday

Come on out for a good old fashioned, all-you-can-eat Fish Fry! The Maitland Chamber of Commerce will be serving up plenty of fish, hush puppies, baked beans, black-eyed peas, grits, cole slaw, cornbread, corn-on-the-cob and key lime pie, iced tea and lemonade. Come out and network while feasting on a great southern tradition.

The stage will be rockin' with The Barflies band, and a portion of the net proceeds will benefit Easter Seals of Central Florida. It's from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Venue on the Lake, aka the Maitland Civic Center, 641 S. Maitland Ave. It's all presented by Duke Energy, it's also sponsored by US Health Advisors, Visiting Angels and State Farm.



Tickets:

$25.00 for Adults

$12.00 for Kids 4-12

Free for Kids Under 4



Adult Ticket includes 2 Drink Tickets as well.