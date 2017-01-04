Macy's to close Sarasota Square mall location

The Westfield Sarasota Square mall Macy’s will close by the middle of the year, one of 68 locations across the country Macy’s Inc. plans to shutter, the company announced in a release today.

The 143,000-square-foot department store, located at 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, is one of three Macy’s locations in the Sarasota area. The stores at Westfield Southgate mall and The Mall at University Town Center will remain open.

The nationwide cuts were made to reduce costs and invest more money in digital sales, Macy’s said in the release.

“We are closing locations that are unproductive or are no longer robust shopping destinations due to changes in the local retail shopping landscape, as well as monetizing locations with highly valued real estate,” Macy’s Chairman and CEO Terry Lundgren said in the announcement. “These are never easy decisions, and we are committed to treating associates affected by these closings with respect and transparency.”

The Sarasota Square location, which opened in 1977, had 86 employees. Approximately 3,900 employees will be impacted by the closures nationwide.

The company announced it would offer some employees an opportunity to relocate, if possible. Other cuts within the company will lead to the reduction of 6,200 jobs.