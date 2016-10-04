Loud watershed pumps spur complaints on Longboat Key work site

Two complaints about noise from two watershed pumps at Moore’s Stonecrab Restaurant, 800 Broadway, Longboat Key, were not resolved even after police investigated beginning at 5:28 p.m. Sept. 26.

Capt. Chris Skinner of the Longboat Key Police Department said an extended work hours permit had expired for use of the pumps but the owner of KS-Restoration of Sarasota had instructed his employee to keep them running. If the pumps were shut down, the owner told police, groundwater would damage work already done.

Two victims had complained about the pumps saying the noise was disturbing them.

The matter was turned over to the Longboat Key Building Department for further review.