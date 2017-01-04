Looking Ahead: Undergrounding utilities

Although island residents may not see very much construction along Gulf of Mexico Drive in 2017, the town this year will ramp up activities related to the roughly $50 million utilities undergrounding project. The Longboat Observer spoke with a resident and a town official for their take on the upcoming project.

Tom Freiwald, Longboat Key Revitalization Task Force chairman and resident of Spanish Main Yacht Club, which has explored undergrounding its own wires

Tom Freiwald

The islandwide survey of existing Longboat Key infrastructure activates the actual work on the undergrounding project. Residents of Longboat, observing the surveyors in action, are asking the natural questions about “what’s next.” The two questions I hear most often are:

Which business models are being considered to profitably operate the town-owned dark fiber?

If the actual undergrounding construction costs are less than estimated, will the town reimburse those taxpayers who already paid the entire assessment?

I don’t know the answer to either question!

I do know the town is working with highly qualified folks who specialize in implementation of dark fiber networks owned by municipalities. Many small municipalities have already launched their own fiber networks. Dozens of other communities are beginning the process, just as we are. I’m sure Longboat will have no difficulty developing a successful business model.

Reimbursement for taxpayers who prepaid has been discussed at recent Town Commission meetings — about 20% of the taxpayers have already paid their full assessments, resulting in prepayments of about $5 million. While no vote that I am aware of has yet been taken on reimbursements, the commissioners are all sensitive to the issue. When the actual costs are known, I’m confident the Town Commission will do the right thing. For those who prepaid, it seems sensible to ask your commission — or those running for office — how he stands on the issue.

One thing I do know is we will all learn a lot more about undergrounding during the next 12 months!

Mike Hein, assistant town manager

Looking ahead, 2017 will be a busy year setting the stage for work to begin on undergrounding all the overhead utility lines throughout the town.

Voters have approved almost $50 million of authorized debt to improve safety, enhance power reliability and rid the island of unsightly poles and destruction of the tree canopies lining the right-of-way.

Mike Hein.

Survey work is underway, and the town has paid the required deposit to Florida Power and Light, which will furnish the design of the underground system.

By March, the town will have selected a construction manager to work with town staff and interface with FPL and the other service providers. A business plan will be developed to guide the design and installation of a fiber optics network coupled with smart technologies to enhance cell coverage and provide optimal environmentally appropriate street lighting.

As the survey work is completed, the town will submit the findings to utility providers. The utilities will provide a preliminary design that indicate where all the above ground facilities, such as, transformers, switches, terminal boxes, etc. will be located.

Representatives of the town will then work with property owners and confirm to the appropriateness of placements. This should be completed for the initial phases by fall.

While there may not be much visible progress, 2017 will be occupied with all the necessary work to establish final cost estimates and to initiate construction in 2018.