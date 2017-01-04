Looking Ahead: Colony remains on brink of revitalization

Although significant hurdles remain, 2017 could finally be the year in which redevelopment of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort moves forward.



Last year, Unicorp National Developments acquired recreational property at the Colony for $22 million and inked an development agreement the Colony Beach & Resort Association Board of Directors.



This year, voters will decide on a density referendum that would allow Unicorp to pursue redevelopment of the property with 237 tourism units and 180 condominiums — plus a saltwater lagoon and lazy river, among other amenities. But big hurdles remain.



Jay Yablon, president of Colony Beach & Tennis Resort Association Board of Directors

For the last 12 years, the citizens of Longboat Key have had to watch helplessly from the sidelines as the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort went from one of the world’s premier resorts, into legal controversy, to collapse, and then became mired in a 6-year stalemate. In 2017, for the first time, the most important chapter in this unfortunate saga will not be written by the stakeholders at the Colony. It will be written by the voters of Longboat Key when they consider the referendum to allow a mix of tourism and residential units at the Colony.



There are few if any readers of this column who will not have good memories of The Colony in its heyday. It brought many of us to Longboat Key for the first time. We watched our children and grandchildren come of age there. Now, the three stakeholders at The Colony (the Homeowners’ Association, Unicorp, and the Adams interests), have all agreed that for the property to be resurrected as a commercially-successful 21st century facility bringing substantial benefits to Longboat Key, it is necessary to provide a mix of tourism and residential units, together with increased and enhanced open space.



On March 14, 2017, the voters of Longboat Key are the ones who will decide whether this can happen. They will write the next chapter in this long saga. That chapter should read that when the moment of opportunity arrived, Longboat Key voted to bring back The Colony.

If the voters say “yes” to the referendum, they will be voting for the Colony property to finally be rebuilt, sooner rather than later. A vote for the referendum is a vote for life and vitality to finally return to 1620 Gulf of Mexico Drive.



Chuck Whittall, president of Unicorp National Developments

The recent memories and press regarding the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort are certainly not of the beloved times shared by so many people who visited the adorned resort. The recent memories have not been so pleasant. It’s time for a positive change at the Colony.

My team at Unicorp National Developments and the majority of the folks at the Colony have all come together to bring back a great resort full of new memories of kids and grandchildren on the beach enjoying the beautiful sand and sun found in Longboat Key.

I was fortunate enough to acquire the fundamental pieces of the Colony — the commercial portion, pool, restaurants, tennis courts and all recreational facilities — and nearly 20 units, along with memorializing an agreement with the association to redevelop the lush 18-acre property into a five-star luxury resort that will host a world class spa, three wonderful restaurants, a lagoon, resort pool and an adult pool — and yes — we are bringing back a new beach bar that will be the New Monkey Bar where sunsets will be celebrated daily.

We will have our first public neighborhood meeting at 5 p.m. January 18, where we will share our entire vision followed by a series of meetings following until the referendum March 14, where the residents of Longboat can finally weigh in hopefully with support by voting “yes.” A “yes” vote will bring a free-ride trolley service to the island along with a five-star luxury resort which will certainly be beneficial to all property values. We will have upscale condos and the hotel will be branded by a major flag. We are the only developer that can deliver this as we own, and always will own, the required elements to bring this to fruition.



Bruce Franklin, consultant for MW Group the competing development firm for the Colony



As the land planning consultant working on the redevelopment plan for the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort for the last eight years on behalf of the MW Group and its partners, my vision for the property for 2017 is that the Colony Association owners have the opportunity to get familiar with our proposal in detail and determine that it is in their best short and long term interest as well as to the benefit to the Longboat Key community.



We are hopeful that over the next few months the attributes of our proposal can be recognized by the Colony owners and the residents for a well informed decision on an available viable and feasible alternative by the MW Group.

