Longboater makes RV history

Longboat Key resident David Gorin was inducted into the National RV and Manufactured Housing Hall of Fame earlier this month in Elkhart, Ind. A plaque in the hall explains that its mission is to honor leaders who are instrumental in the growth of the industry. Gorin was one of 10 people inducted in this year’s class. Gorin helped establish the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds as a voice of the North American campground industry. He was the association’s chief executive from 1987 to 2001.



