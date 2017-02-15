Longboater makes Hall of Fame

Longboater David Gorin, a longtime lobbyist and campground industry consultant, will be inducted into the RV and Manufactured Housing Hall of Fame.

Gorin helped establish the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds as a voice of the North American campground industry. He is nationally known for his work to transform the National Association of Campground Owners into the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds. Gorin was the association’s chief executive from 1987 to 2001.

Gorin’s other accomplishments include establishing the National School of RV Park and Campground Management in Oglebay, W. Va., and helping to launch GoCampingAmerica.com.