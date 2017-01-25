Longboater gives kids ride of a lifetime

Learning to ride a bike is a rite of passage for most kids, and to help every youngster achieve that goal, John Tendall made a big donation.

Tendall donated 10 Strider balance bikes in December to Children First. The bikes are for children 18 months to 5 years old and are designed to help kids learn how to balance by using only their feet. Tendall saw how well the bikes worked for his grandchildren.

“Rather than give a little toy, this gets them doing something,” he said.