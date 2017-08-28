Longboat works to manage flooding from heavy rains

Longboat Key continues to manage flooding from the past weekend’s heavy rains.

On Monday, Public Works Director Juan Florensa said water had largely receded from the most common areas for flooding on the Key, namely the Longbeach Village and the stretch of Gulf of Mexico Drive near the Sun N' Sea Cottages. However, a 1,000-foot stretch northbound near the Centre Shops remains flooded, Florensa said.

Florensa’s staff is working to pump water from the area while continuing to monitor weather conditions.

Flooding was still a problem at Ken Thompson Parkway near Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, according to Sarasota Emergency Manager Todd Kerkering. John Ringling Boulevard was still flooded as well, but cars can pass through some lanes.

A flood watch is still in effect for Sarasota County through 9 p.m., Aug. 28, according to the National Weather Service. An area of low pressure over the area is bringing heavy rainfall of up to 3 to 6 inches, with higher amounts possible in some areas. The rain is not connected to Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Since Friday, about 16 inches of rain have been officially recorded at the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport, including 8 inches on Saturday. According to the USF Water Institute’s Sarasota County Water Atlas, nearly 4.5 inches of rain have fallen near downtown since early Sunday.

Rainfall recorded at the airport on Aug. 26 and 27 broke records, according to data from the National Weather Service.