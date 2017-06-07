Longboat storms down trees, damage skylight

Severe storms that swept through the area today tore down trees on Longboat Key and damaged a skylight at the Longboat Key Club, Fire Chief Paul Dezzi said.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, he said.

Dezzi advises residents to avoid driving when weather turns bad. Southwest Florida has seen several round of strong storms in the last few days, in association with a patch of tropical weather that originated with a Pacific Ocean tropical storm. More bad weather is possible today and Friday.

Longboat Key first responders have cleared roads of debris following the storms, and Dezzi said powerlines fell in the Country Club Shores neighborhood.

Dezzi said a 10-by-20 foot skylight collapsed in the 300 block of Longboat Club Road

Dezzi said Key officials are continuing to monitor the storm.