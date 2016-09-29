Longboat restaurants open doors for season

Seven Longboat restaurants closed between August and September.
Before the crowds crawl back to Longboat Key for winter, some of its beloved restaurants closed their doors to refresh, prepare and focus for the upcoming season. Below are a list of the restaurants that have recently reopened will soon reopen soon:
Amore by Andrea: Opens Oct.1
Harry’s Continental Kitchen: Opens Sept. 29
Simply Susanne’s Café: Opened Sept. 24
Euphemia Hayes: Opens Sept. 29
Maison Blanche: Opened Aug. 19
Café Don Giovanni: Opens Oct. 3
Ciao Italia: Opened Sept. 26
Tyler’s Ice Cream is expanding its hours to 1 to 9:30 p.m. seven days a week beginning Oct. 3.
Dry Dock Grill, Longbeach Cafe, The Lazy Lobster, Chart House, Blue Dolphin Cafe and Bayou Tavern all remained open.