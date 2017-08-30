Longboat leaders pleased with Sarasota traffic solution

For Tom Freiwald, Sarasota’s decision earlier this month to rework a key intersection matches “the spirit’’ of many changes his organization has promoted to smooth traffic flow between mainland and barrier island destinations.

For years, Freiwald, chairman of The Longboat Key Revitalization Task Force, has advocated for simple, easy-to-reverse adaptations to roadways with the goal of making traveling to and from Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key and Bird Key easier, especially during the winter months.

The idea is to try things before committing to permanent solutions such as roundabouts that may or may not work.

“Don’t put in the statues and the fountains and the curbs,” Freiwald said. “That becomes almost impossible to change.”

On Aug. 21, the Sarasota City Commission split with City Manager Tom Barwin, voting unanimously to undertake a series of changes to the U.S. 41-Gulfstream-Fruitville road network. Those changes include a third northbound lane on U.S. 41, a third left-turn lane from eastbound Gulfstream onto U.S. 41 and a pedestrian crosswalk signal near First Street and Ritz-Carlton Drive on U.S. 41. The state would also reduce the speed limit along that segment of U.S. 41 to 35 mph.

“I think it’s terrific that the commissioners in Sarasota decided to do something about it,” Freiwald said.

Florida Department of Transportation District 1 Secretary L.K. Nandam made clear that the planned changes are, in essence, a placeholder until the state can install a roundabout at the intersection in 2019.

Others on Longboat Key and elsewhere on the barrier islands had nothing but thanks for Sarasota’s decision.

“I’m grateful that the City Commission found a way to enhance both pedestrian access and vehicle movement,” Town Manager Dave Bullock said. “That kind of balancing of these two things is what will continue to make Sarasota a great city.”

Nandam said he hoped the new traffic configuration would be in place before the end of the year. Barrier island residents and government officials for years have been urging for changes to mainland traffic patterns that affect them. Traffic, especially during season, can back up across Ringling Causeway all the way to St. Armands Circle, they said.

In an email to the Sarasota City Commission, Diana Corrigan, executive director of the St. Armands Circle Merchants Association, said the delays on the road can often be intolerable.

“I have a number of meetings during the week that I attend, which are located in the city. For me to be able to get to the meeting on time, I must leave my office 45 minutes to 1 hour, prior to the meeting time. Coming back, I experience almost the same challenge. It’s just not as bad.”

A week earlier, Barwin said concerns about in-season traffic added up to a fraction of the overall issue.

“All of this angst is understandable, but it really amounts to about 5% of the time,” Barwin said. “You don’t, I think, dramatically change the character of an urbanized downtown and create really irresponsible pedestrian safety risks for 5% of the time.”

Residents from Longboat, as well as Lido Key, St. Armands Key and Bird Key, appeared at the commission meeting to support the proposed changes, including Mayor Terry Gans.

Gans referred to the Sarasota City Commission’s decision as a “shared success.” Along with crediting Key staff and residents for their involvement, Gans said he appreciates Sarasota City Commission members for “having open minds where reality was able to overcome philosophy.”

The mayor thanked Commissioner Hagen Brody for getting the item on the meeting’s agenda, as well as Commissioner Willie Shaw and Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie. “Let’s build on this spirit of cooperation,” he said.

Deputy Managing Editor David Conway contributed to this story.