Longboat Key: Your Calendar

Looking Ahead:

Saturday, Oct. 8

Taste of St. Armands

Takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Armands Circle Park. The 7th Annual Taste of St. Armands will feature samplings from more than 19 restaurants located around the circle. A 50/50 raffle and silent auction will take place to benefit Take Stock in Children. General admission tickets, which include all foods and drinks, are available in advance for $45, or $55 at the door. For more information call 388.1554.

Friday Sept. 30 to Saturday, Oct. 1

Wilde on the Water Jaguar and Festival Concours d’Elegance

Festivities begin with a barbecue and welcome social from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Sandcastle Resort at Lido Beach. The Jaguar show takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Armands Circle Park. Cars will be judged until 3 p.m., and trophies will be awarded in several classes. All Jaguar owners are invited to participate. An awards dinner will be held Saturday evening for Concours participants at the Sandcastle Resort on Lido Beach. For more information, visit suncoastjaguarclub.com.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Ron Johnson Celebration of Life

Takes place at 1 p.m. at Mote Marine Laboratory’s Keating Education Center, 1599 Ken Thompson Parkway. Ron Johnson’s family invites those who knew him to join them in a celebration of his life. Valet parking will be available. Call 388-4441.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Republican Club of Longboat Key

Takes place at the Longboat Key Club and Resort, John Ringling Room, 220 Sands Point Road. A reception will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Dinner will follow from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Christian Ziegler, state committeeman for the Republican Party of Florida, will present “It’s Not Just About Trump Vs. Clinton. There is Much More at Stake.” Cost is $40 for members and $50 for guests. Make reservations online, or call Ruth Strauss at 383-5349 or Frank Cona at 387-0171.

Friday, Oct. 7

Longboat Key Center for the Arts Opening

Takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Longboat Key Center for the Arts, 6860 Longboat Drive S. “Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” features artwork by Joseph Arnegger, Tim Jaeger and Tom Stephens. An artist talk will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9. Call 383-2345.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

The Lord’s Warehouse Mega Sale

Takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Gently used women’s and men’s clothing, accessories and home goods will be discounted by 50%. Call 610-301-2796 or 383-6491.

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales

Take place from 9 a.m. to noon. at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10 and includes a breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Shifting Sands Support Group

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This group is open to any adult going through a difficult transition. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors

Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call 904-610-7565.

Fridays

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course

Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Coffee and cookies are provided. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or 383-6493.