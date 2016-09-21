Longboat Key: Your Calendar

Don’t Miss

Saturday, Sept. 24

Scallopalooza

Cocktails begin at 6 p.m., and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Support Sarasota Bay Watch’s scallop restoration efforts at the organization’s annual fundraiser. All money raised goes toward scallop releases throughout the year and restoration efforts. Tickets are $100. Tables for eight are available for $800, and tables for 10 are available for $1,000. Dress is coastal casual. For sponsorship or questions, call 232-2363.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce New Member and Refresher Breakfast

Takes place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Longboat Key Chamber office, 5390 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Suite 102. Learn how to get involved with the chamber. A continental breakfast will be provided. Register online, or call 383-2466.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

‘Youth Making Ripples’ Mini Film Screening

Takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s WAVE Center, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway. Enjoy a film screening from the “Youth Making Ripples” film competition with a panel of science experts. The film competition is organized by Beneath the Waves Inc. and is open to students in grades K-12. The event is free. RSVP online at mote.org/events by Sept. 26.

Friday Sept. 30 to Saturday, Oct. 1

Wilde on the Water Jaguar and Festival Concours d’Elegance

Festivities begin with a barbecue from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Sandcastle Resort at Lido Beach, 1540 Benjamin Franklin Drive, and continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Armands Circle Park. Cars will be judged until 3 p.m., and trophies will be awarded in several classes. An awards dinner will be held Saturday evening for Concours participants at the Sandcastle Resort. Visit suncoastjaguarclub.com.





RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

The Lord’s Warehouse Mega Sale — Takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Gently used women’s and men’s clothing, accessories and home goods will be discounted by 50%. Call 610-301-2796 or 383-6491.

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales — Take place from 9 a.m. to noon. at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key — Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key — Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10 and includes a breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Shifting Sands Support Group — Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This group is open to any adult going through a difficult transition. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors —Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call 904-610-7565.

Fridays

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course — Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Coffee and cookies are provided. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or 383-6493.



