Longboat Key: Your Calendar

Looking Ahead

Saturday, Sept. 24

Scallopalooza

Cocktails will begin at 6 p.m. through a cash bar, and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Support Sarasota Bay Watch’s scallop restoration efforts at the organization’s annual fundraiser. All money raised goes toward scallop releases throughout the year and helps sustain restoration efforts. Tickets are $100 per person; $800 for tables of eight; and $100 for tables of 10. Dress is coastal casual. For sponsorships or questions, call 232- 2363.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Longboat Key Chamber Business After Hours

Takes place at the Terrace of Surf Shack, 326 John Ringling, Boulevard, from 5 to 7 p.m. Network and connect with fellow Longboat Key businesses. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for guests and future members. Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will be available.





Thursday, Sept. 15

AMI Adventure and Rental Center Launch Party and Ribbon Cutting

Takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15 at AMI Adventure and Rental Center, 12208 Cortez Road W., Cortez at 4 p.m. There will be live music by Luke Andrews, food provided by Slims Sports Bar and a Sunset Tour by Island Pearl Excursions. Sunset Tour space is limited. Call 844-522-6654 to reserve your spot.



Monday, Sept. 19

Networking @ Noon

Takes place at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, 2001 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meet fellow chamber members while getting to know their businesses. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

OFF THE KEY

Thursday, Sept. 15

‘Guy Peterson: Solving X’ Lecture and Reception

Runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Center for Architecture, 265 S. Orange Ave. The lecture will be led by recent AIA Florida/Caribbean Gold Medal winner Guy Peterson. The focus of the lecture will be Peterson’s exhibit on view at the Center for Architecture Chapell Gallery. Tickets are $15. Visit cfasrq.org/events/calendar.

Friday, Sept. 16

Sarasota Chamber

Golf Classic

Runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at TPC Prestancia, 4409 Tournament Players Club Drive. The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosts golfers of all skill levels for networking and a game of 18 holes. Registration is $130 for members; $150 for non-members; $500 for a foursome for members; and $600 for a foursome for nonmembers. Visit sarasotachamber.com.

11th annual CYD

Leadership Breakfast

Starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Clubs, 3100 Fruitville Road. Community Youth Development and the Boys & Girls Clubs presents the 11th annual Leadership Breakfast, celebrating community members who support youth as leaders in our community. Honorees are Congressman Vern and Sandy Buchanan and Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Lori White. Tickets start at $35. Visit cydonline.org.

Lifelong Learning

Showcase

Runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Suncoast Technical College, 4748 Beneva Road. Twenty-four classes from the Suncoast Alliance for Lifelong Learning will have work on display. The Suncoast Alliance for Lifelong Learning (SCALL) is a nonprofit that provides lifelong learning opportunities.

Saturday, Sept. 17

JDub’s Competition

Food Truck Rally

Runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave. Each vendor will use a JDub’s brew in a dish, and attendees will vote for their favorite. Admission is free. Visit jdubsbrewing.com.





RECURRING EVENTS

Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Call 610-301-2796 or 383-6491

Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning Aug. 1

The Lord’s Warehouse mega sale — Takes place from 9 a.m. to noon. Gently used women’s and men’s clothing, accessories and home goods will be sold for 50% off.

Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive

RSVP to [email protected] or 383-6493.

Fridays

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course — Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Coffee and cookies are provided. Cost is $10.

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road

Call 383-8161.

Wednesdays

Rotary Club of Longboat Key — Meets at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance, 383-5659

Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Call 904-610-7565.

Thursdays

Connected Warriors —Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Free.

Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Call 383-6491

Thursdays

Shifting Sands Support Group — Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room. This group is open to any adult going through a difficult transition.

Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key — Meets at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $10 and includes a breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road

Call 383-2011.

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales — Take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50.