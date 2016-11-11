Longboat Key volunteers sought for Charter Review Board

The Longboat Key Town Commission is accepting applications for appointments to the Charter Review Committee.

The town commission must appoint a Charter Review Committee at least once every 10 years. The Charter Review Committee will provide recommendations to the Town Commission of any proposed amendments to the charter.

Individual applications must be submitted to the Office of the Town Clerk by noon Dec. 29 for consideration by the Town Commission at the Jan. 9 regular meeting.

Applicants must be registered voters of the Town of Longboat Key. Applications are available at the Office of the Town Clerk or can be downloaded from the Town’s website atlongboatkey.org. Call the Office of the Town Clerk at 941-316-1999 for more information.

Applications may be e-mailed to Town Clerk Trish Granger at [email protected] or Deputy Town Clerk Jo Ann Mixon at [email protected], or submitted in person or by mail to: Town of Longboat Key, Office of the Town Clerk 501 Bay Isles Road Longboat Key FL 34228