Longboat Key volunteers might be sought for Charter Review Board

The Longboat Key Town Commission will consider at its 1 p.m. Monday workshop whether to seek applications for appointment to the Charter Review Committee.

The town commission must appoint a Charter Review Committee at least once every 10 years. A Charter Review Committee would provide recommendations to the Town Commission of any proposed amendments to the charter.

The agenda items indicates individual applications would be submitted to the Office of the Town Clerk by noon Dec. 29 for consideration by the Town Commission at the Jan. 9 regular meeting.

Applicants must be registered voters of the Town of Longboat Key. Applications would be made available at the Office of the Town Clerk or from the town’s website atlongboatkey.org. Call the Office of the Town Clerk at 941-316-1999 for more information.

If approved, applications could be sent via e-mail to Trish Granger, Town Clerk at [email protected] or Jo Ann Mixon, Deputy Town Clerk at [email protected], or submitted in person or by mail to: Town of Longboat Key, Office of the Town Clerk 501 Bay Isles Road Longboat Key FL 34228