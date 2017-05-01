Longboat Key Town Manager Dave Bullock will retire in January.

At Monday’s Town Commission meeting, Town Manager Dave Bullock announced he will retire in January 2018.

“Up until that time you’ll have my full and focused attention,” Bullock told commissioners. “There’s a lot of work to do.”

Bullock, who began his tenure in 2011, expressed gratitude to the commissioners, town staff and residents he has worked with during his five and a half years on the job. He said Longboat Key is comprised of “incredible people who really passionately care about their community,” and spending the end of his career on the Key has been his “privilege.”

“I couldn’t possibly have spent it in a better place,” Bullock said.

Upon hearing the news, Commissioner Jim Brown jokingly moved for a motion to reject Bullock’s resignation, while Mayor Terry Gans called the announcement “bittersweet.”

“I’m sorry to hear it,” Gans told Bullock. “But I’m glad for you.”

Before taking the job on Longboat Key, Bullock had been a deputy county administrator. He replaced Bruce St. Denis.

The announcement comes less than two months after Public Works Director Juan Florensa announced his own retirement, which will also happen in January 2018.