Longboat Key Town Commission considers changing meeting start times

According to Mayor Terry Gans, Longboat Key Town Commission regular 7 p.m. meetings tend to run a little late.

“We often have a lot of agenda items,” Gans said. “Or agenda items that require a lot of discussion.”

Gans said he’s participated in meetings that have ended at 1 a.m. or later, and the long hours affect the ability of commissioners to concentrate.

“It’s really about the quality of work,” Gans said, adding that town staff has “lives of their own” and should not be forced to work past midnight.

The mayor has spearheaded efforts to switch the start time of regular monthly meetings from 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month to 1 p.m. At Monday’s meeting, commissioners moved to forward an ordinance to the June 5 meeting that, if approved, will do just that.

According to a survey conducted by town staff, Key commission meetings start later and last longer, with an average length of four to six hours, in comparison to commission meetings in surrounding communities.

For example, the Anna Maria Commission regular meetings begin at 6 p.m. and last one to two hours, while commissioners of Holmes Beach meet at 7 p.m. with meetings that last about three hours.

Most commissioners are in favor of the switch. Jim Brown said he does not expect the change will lead to less public participation.

“We’re a community where the majority of people don’t work,” Brown said. “We’ll give it a try and see how it goes.”

Noting that most Key residents are retired, Jack Daly and Irwin Pastor believe the time change could boost public interest in meetings.

“I think we’ll get more participation from electors,” Pastor said. “We want that feedback.”

Randy Clair and George Spoll are less enthusiastic about the potential switch and would like to hear what residents think before the Town Commission makes the decision.

Clair emphasized that, when commission discussions concern the whole town, all residents should be able to attend meetings.

“If they’re at work, they can’t do that,” Clair said.

Spoll added that the issue is not limited to residents who work, but those who participate in different activities during the day.

“I’m the oldest guy on the commission and I’m the only one who has the strength to stay up,” Spoll remarked. “The younger whippersnappers should take note.”