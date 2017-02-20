Longboat Key Town Commission candidate profiles: Jack Daly, District 4

What are changes you would like to see to the town’s policy on beach renourishment?

JACK DALY Age: 80

Hometown: Norwich, Conn.

Family: Widowed, four children, seven grandchildren

Previously elected positions: Incumbent commissioner; previously served four years on Planning & Zoning Board

Other experience: In addition to former business and community organizations, serves on local condominium boards on LBK and near hometown in Connecticut

Hobbies: Tennis

I have been advocating that we thoroughly evaluate the pros and cons of pursuing Army Corps of Engineers funding for eligible sections of our beach. Our town manager has been pursuing this.

What are your thoughts on a terminal groin at the north tip of the island?

The two adjustable ones recently installed appear to be accomplishing the intended goals. As expected, because of litigation and a settlement thereof, anticipated erosion has occurred on Greer Island. Town staff are currently evaluating possible groin and other solutions, as well as trying to accelerate the timing of their installations as per the settlement provisions. I fully support all of these efforts.

What should the town do to help alleviate traffic issues?

I endorse the short-term pilot traffic remedies, as recently proposed by the Revitalization Committee to the MPO Board and Sarasota and Manatee public officials, which I supported as an MPO board member, as well as similar short-term remedies proposed by the four barrier islands’ mayors. We need to keep in mind that the Florida Department of Transportation owns all the relevant regional ingress and egress roads to and from the Key, which are integral to our traffic issues; and accordingly, FDOT must take ownership of and support any short-term and long-term remediations. The approved FDOT/MPO Traffic Study, proposed by LBK to the MPO Board by our town manager and myself, with the primary objective of developing long-term solutions, appears to me to be the best opportunity for results.

The only way to actually implement traffic remediation projects for the long term will be through significant political organization and efforts. My recommendation is to establish them now in support of the short-term proposals.

What are some other issues on Gulf of Mexico Drive you want the state to address?

I suggest FDOT eliminate the two northern crosswalks (which go nowhere and have not been used hardly at all), and, as discussed, replace one to the north near Broadway. I would also study and evaluate more possible turn lanes, similar to the one being considered for Country Club Shores. FDOT should consider at least partially funding a complete sidewalk along GMD’s west side.

Do you think the town should allow the opportunity for mixed-use redevelopment on nonconforming properties?

The commission and P&Z Board are presently considering mixed-use redevelopment options as part of proposed Planned Use Development procedures. I am favorably disposed to consider such options — with appropriate code eligibility criteria — recognizing that any involved additional dwelling units are subject to a referendum.

Should developers have the option to build above eight stories with more strict open space, setback or other regulations?

An option to exceed present building height limitations is also under Commission consideration. I am personally considering whether to vote for setting limits between two choices: absolute height restrictions or some specific additional height allowances with more strict open space and setbacks criteria.

Do you feel like the current proposal for the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort redevelopment is compatible with Longboat Key?

First, we must await and react to the Colony Referendum in March requesting additional density of 180 residential units.

Second, we must keep in mind that if the referendum vote is positive, it is in now binding on the P&Z Board or commission. It would simply be a gateway step to enable the evaluation of the applicant’s specific proposal. My guiding principle is to assure the continuing character of our community, while keeping Longboat as Longboat.

Third, if the referendum vote is negative, I assume a plan B will be developed for the site, consistent with the applicable zoning regulations. My guess is that such a plan may be somewhat downsized in scope and height.

How would you describe your vision of what Longboat Key should look like in 15 years?

To maintain the present ambience and character of Longboat, recognizing that residents in many of our nonconforming neighborhood communities should be able to redevelop older residences to meet current and future lifestyle needs and desires, all within specific and flexible zoning provisions, consistent with the code updates.

As the town moves to update the charter, are there any rules or language you would like to see changed?

1) In the event that the mayor is unable to perform for health or similar reasons, the vice mayor should succeed the mayor.

2) The current Commission two-year terms are too short, in my opinion, and should be extended to at least three years. The total term limit of six years could be retained.

What are three main priorities you would undertake?

1) Continuing to update the Town’s land development (zoning) code and comprehensive plan, which has been underway for almost two years.

2) Continuing to focus on current efforts to transform the Town Center conceptual plans to become a reality, beginning with the development of the cultural center being considered with Ringling and the LBK Foundation.

3) Continuing oversight of the GMD and neighborhood utility and fiber optic undergrounding projects approved by the voters, to assure efficient and fair assessments.

Why do you think you are the best candidate?

I believe I have demonstrated my ability to work well through different issues and personalities while assimilating facts, listening to input from other commissioners and members of the community, and then making decisions that are in the best interests of our wonderful LBK community.