What are some changes you would like to see to the town’s beach-management policy?

GENE JALESKI Age: 75

Hometown: Larchmont, N.Y.

Family: Daughter, three grandchildren

Previous elected positions: Town commissioner

Current elected positions: None

Clubs, organizations: Longboat Key Physics Club

Hobbies: Community affairs

The town’s current beach management policies have not and are not working. Taxpayers are spending millions on sand that washes away in a few months. For over 10 years, I have advocated looking at what other communities are doing to save money and maintain safe beach width. I advocate for very long jetties at both ends of the island, coupled with continuous circular mini-dredging. This has worked very well in other communities.

What are your thoughts on a terminal groin at the north tip of the island?

If one looks at LBKalive.com, there is a 10-year history of my advocating for a long jetty at both ends of the island. Using jetties, along with continuous sand back-pass and bypass mini-dredging, we can return 89% of the sand lost from the beaches into the two adjacent inlets at a fraction of the money.

What should the town do to help alleviate traffic issues?

Job No. 1 should be to halt adding any more cars to the current traffic snarl. The referendum that added 250 tourist units to the existing tourist units is 10 years old. It should be revoked as the island has become more and more an affluent residential community, where 80% of the voters have repeatedly rejected any expansion of either tourist or residential density. Our community now has the added traffic from a large number of short-term rentals via Airbnb and VRBO.

We are an island community with large public beach facilities, multiple bridges, unfavorable bridge opening schedules and two-lane roads. Incremental efficiencies will alleviate the problem to some degree, The only option available is to curtail our on-island traffic and install intelligent traffic and pedestrian lights.

What are some other issues on Gulf of Mexico Drive you want the state to address?

1) Remove parking from one side of St. Armands Circle

2) Install pedestrian crossing lights at St. Armands Circle.

3) Install intelligent computerized traffic signals from 75th Street at Cortez Road in Bradenton to Ringling at U.S. 41 in Sarasota.

Do you think the town should allow the opportunity for mixed-use redevelopment on nonconforming properties?

No! It will ruin our community.

Should developers be allowed the option to build above eight stories with more strict open space, setback or other regulations?

The island is made up of several neighborhoods, each unique. One size does not fit all. For the current town officials on the commission and PZB to even be contemplating such an idea says they are out of touch. This is another way to get around density. It is a terrible idea.

Do you feel like the current proposal for the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort redevelopment is compatible with Longboat Key?

Read my lips: No more traffic. No more hyper-dense tourist expansions like the Hilton.

How would you describe your vision of what Longboat Key should look like in 15 years?

Longboat is morphing into an ever-more beautiful and exclusive residential community. For the past decade, I have questioned the desirability of expanding tourism on the island as residents and tourists have far different lifestyles. Market forces will efficiently drive the rebuilding of the island without meddling on the part of the town government.

As the town moves to update the charter, are there any rules or language you would like to see changed?

1) We need to look to see if any major changes are needed. It seems that we are doing quite well with our current charter.

2) We are the only community in our area that has an appointed charter review committee. That means that the commissioners get to appoint their cronies to change the town’s charter. I think the only function of the “appointed” committee should be to change the charter to an “elected” committee and disband.

3) The charter should be changed to restrict voters to casting ballots only for the candidate running in their district, and the two “at-large” commission seats. I doubt a district-elected commission would have forced the second underground referendum on the neighborhoods. Those property owners with $10,000 assessments, who were outvoted by voters with no stake, will understand.

4) The charter should be changed to mandate a government-supported electoral process, where the town sponsors four televised, and streamed, town hall campaign forums where candidates have the opportunity to express their views and positions. Residents should be able to ask the candidates questions.

Given the blackout of the commission election by both newspapers, it is imperative that we afford voters ample opportunity to cast an informed vote.

What are three main priorities you would undertake?

1) Find a way to foster inclusive government through improved relations between the town and property owners. The commission basically supports expansion of tourism, yet 80% of the voters repeatedly reject any density increases. Is the commission out of touch? I believe the town needs to reach out to voters to find out how the wind blows.

2) Strictly enforce existing density limits.

3) Enforcement of short-term rental violations, including fines.

4) Hire experts to look at how the town maintains our beaches, with an eye to viable alternatives.

Why do you think you are the best candidate?

I have been active for the past 25 years, trying to add facts and research to the community discussion. Many years ago I was able to stop the developer at Conrad Beach from constructing 45-foot houses in a neighborhood zoned for 35-foot structures. Since then I have advocated for informed decision making by the commission, and looking at what other communities are doing right. I have always opposed increased commercial tourism, and I will tirelessly resist developers destroying our special community. I have no agenda. Rather, I look at each challenge based on facts and informed decision making.