Longboat Key takes first step toward marijuana moratorium

The Longboat Key Commission plans to impose a one-year moratorium on cannabis dispensaries and treatment centers, according to action at its Monday workshop. The earliest it could do so is in December.

On Nov. 8, Florida voters will consider whether to legalize medical marijuana use and authorize cultivation, processing, distribution and sale of marijuana at licensed medical marijuana treatment centers.

The Longboat ordinance will impose a 12-month moratorium on marijuana dispensing organizations and treatment centers in town. Town land development regulations do not contain provisions for such regulations.

One commissioner said the moratorium is unnecessary.

“I don’t see any reason to worry about it.” Longboat Key Commissioner Phill Younger

The commission voted 5-1, with Younger’s dissent, to move the item to the Nov. 7 agenda for first reading.

Without a moratorium, a cannabis-based business could operate anywhere on Longboat Key where retail, medical or pharmacy is allowed, said Director Alaina Ray of the Planning, Zoning and Building Department.

Sarasota has already adopted a nine-month moratorium, Longboat attorney Maggie Rooney-Portale said.