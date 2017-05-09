Longboat Key settles on kayak vendor at Bayfront Park

In his shop, Shane Catts smiles while looking at photos of himself and his brothers as children, fishing on a dock on Bishop’s Bayou across the water from where he stands.

Growing up, Catts often visited his grandparents’ house in Longbeach Village, where that dock is still located. Now, he and his wife, Holly Rolls, own and operate Happy Paddler Kayak Tours & EcoVentures, which has a retail space and launch point at Whitney Plaza.

On Monday, a five-person committee composed of Longboat Key residents and employees selected Happy Paddler to serve as Bayfront Park’s nonmotorized watercraft vendor. Town Manager Dave Bullock approved the committee’s decision the same day.

Catts said he’s excited to begin business at the park, referring to the site as “a real jewel at the heart of the Key.”

“This is our passion and our life’s work,” Catts said. “We’re just so thrilled to share this love with the residents and visitors of Longboat Key at this beautiful park.”

Along with kayak and paddleboard rentals, Catts said Happy Paddler will offer programs at Bayfront Park such as sunset and full-moon tours, as well as summer activities for kids, though Catts added that children’s programs will likely not begin until next summer. A price structure for rentals and tours wasn’t immediately available.

Catts said he’s looking forward to launching fishing charters out of Bayfront Park, referring to the nearby mangroves as “a beautiful fishing spot.”

Happy Paddler will also run environmental clean-up programs, as well as kayak races between the vendor’s two locations, Catts said.

Both Catts and Rolls have backgrounds in science: Shane is a trained naturalist while Holly has a Ph.D. in marine biology, so the couple hopes to offer educational programs at Bayfront as well.

The committee unanimously chose Happy Paddler’s bid for the location over Island Style Watersports, the only other applicant.

Catts said his plan is to staff the location November through August, while transporting equipment to customers from Whitney Plaza to Bayfront Park during September and October, which he said are the slowest months for watercraft rentals. He also said he plans to keep Bayfront unstaffed on Mondays year-round, though he added that both ideas are negotiable.

Longboat Key Streets, Facilities, Parks and Recreation Manager Mark Richardson said he hopes Happy Paddler will be in operation when the majority of the park is finished in June.

Happy Paddler has operated on the Key and Anna Maria Island since 2013 and had the retail space at Whitney Plaza for about a year, but the couple’s history on the Key stretches far beyond 2013.

Though the couple didn’t cross paths until botany class in college, both have family roots on the island.

Both have an abundance of fond memories on the Key, like enjoying children’s camp at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

The couple hopes their 7-month-old son, Maverick, will grow to love Longboat as much as they do.

“It’s like we were meant to be here doing this,” Rolls smiled.

“We grew up training for this day,” her husband added with a laugh.