Town of Longboat Key offering sand to residents

While Longboat Key emergency managers continue to monitor the path of Hurricane Irma, they are doing what they can to help Longboat residents prepare.

The Broadway Street public beach access is equipped with sand and shovels for residents to use. Public Works staff is onsite to make sure that only Longboat Key residents get access to the sand. Residents should bring proof of residency such as a driver’s license, utility bill or a voter identification card.

Residents should bring something to hold the sand as the town is currently out of bags. The town suggests using materials such as trash bags, plastic bags or pillowcases to carry sand.

The town is working with neighboring jurisdictions to acquire more bags.

For more information or updates, visit www. Longboatkey.org.









