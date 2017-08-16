Ringling Parkway home sells for $3.25 million

A home on Lido tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Edward and Julie Burke, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1448 John Ringling Parkway to Craig and Mary Piotrowski, of Sarasota, for $3.25 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.8 million in 2012.

Regent Place

Eugene and Peggy McQuade, of E. Greenwich, R.I., sold their Unit 17B condominium at 655 Longboat Club Road to RAV Delta Holdings LLC for $2,725,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,019,600 in 1998.

The Beach Residences

Nicholas and Susan DeBellis, of Bethel, Con., sold their Unit 509 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ronald and Rola Cotran, of Fayetteville, N.Y., for $2.4 million. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 3,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,745,000 in 2014.

Seaplace III

Donald and Joan Granatstein, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit G4-111-B condominium at 1975 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gerard and Jean LaCroix, of Longboat Key, for $765,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 1987.

Beachplace

Roger Pettingell, trustee, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 1135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Barryville Holdings LLC for $750,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2012.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

George and Anne Musekamp, of University Park, sold their home at 685 Norton St. to Kevin Groeneveld and Candace Allender, of Longboat Key, for $630,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $454,000 in 2011.

Lido Regency

Arthur and Susan La Fountain, of Medina, Ohio, sold their Unit 2-B condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Holding Kom-Pen B.V., of Steenbergen Netherlands, for $480,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2007.

Queen’s Harbour

Caldwell Trust Co., trustee, sold the home at 3624 Fair Oaks Place to Charles Kapernaros, of Dalton, Mass., for $412,500. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,079 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $792,700 in 1991.

Turtle Crawl

Geraldine Sullivan, of St. Marys, Ga., and Coleen Sullivan, of Novato, Calif., sold their Unit T-101 condominium at 4235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Advanta IRA Services LL, Custodian FBO James Zilli IRA #8004032 and Advanta IRA Services LL, Custodian FBO Debra S. Van Trease IRA #8006379 for $370,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $409,000 in 2004.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Richard Sedgley and Allison Fay sold their Unit 37 condominium at 797 Spanish Drive N. to Mark Sedgley, of Roswell, Ga., for $350,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area.

Beach Harbor Club

Leslie and Sandralin Kiss, of W. Caldwell, N.J., sold their Unit E203 condominium at 3808 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Pamela Grant-Navarro, of Lindenhurst, N.Y., for $245,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,007 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 2012.