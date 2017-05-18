Longboat Key police seek information on battery suspect

Officers of the Longboat Key Police Department are seeking public assistance in identifying a “person of interest” in an investigation of an alleged battery that occurred during a protest.

The incident took place outside of the Longboat Key Club at the 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive on Sunday, May 14 around 5:15 p.m.

According to the police report, witnesses said the female person of interest (pictured above) and a male suspect battered a female protester.

The protest was “staged at the last moment for a political cause” concerning President Donald Trump and health care, the report states.

Witnesses said the two suspects approached protesters at the corner of GMD and Longboat Club Road from the parking lot of the Chart House restaurant.

When the female suspect entered into a conversation with one witness, the victim began filming the suspects with her phone, which “apparently angered them causing the situation to intensify,” the report states.

The suspects took the victim’s phone and threw it, witnesses said, and the male suspect grabbed the victim during the altercation.

Witnesses described the male suspect as 6-feet-tall, and “clean cut” with “short, well kept hair.”

One witness reported that the suspects may have left the scene in a red truck, which was heading southbound on GMD.

“The victim did not complain of injuries and refused medical assistance,” the report states.

Key police officers are requesting anyone who can identify the depicted person of interest to contact Sgt. Robert Bourque at 941-316-1973.