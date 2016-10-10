Longboat Key officer saves 4 boaters from stormy waters

Four juvenile boaters were plucked from stormy waters after their boat capsized near the New Pass inlet at 12:13 p.m. Oct. 8.

An alert Longboat Key Marine Unit officer watched the troubled voyage as the teens – none wearing lifejackets – tried to take a 17-foot Boston Whaler into rough chop with waves swelling up to 4 feet, according to the Longboat Key Police Department report.

The officer reported seeing the boat struggling as it headed north into waves crashing over the bow and spilling large amounts of water into the vessel.

After apparently losing power at least once, the boat turned to head south back toward New Pass when it lost power again. A rough wave capsized the boat sending all four occupants into the water.

The officer reported heading toward the boaters as he called for help. With the victims clinging to the overturned boat, the officer told them to hang on while he readied to receive them. He pulled the two females out of the water one by one and then the males.

The Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol arrived and stayed with the vessel while the Longboat officer took the boaters to be evaluated. No injuries were reported.

Sea Tow responded to tow the vessel to safety. The 45-year-old Sarasota boat owner responded to speak with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officer on scene.