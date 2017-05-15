Longboat Key Obituaries: May 18, 2017

Evelyn Maurer

Evelyn Maurer, 84, died April 28.

She was born on Sept. 19, 1932, in Elkhart, Ind.

She married Gerald Pryweller, who died in 1993. She later married Richard Maurer, who died in 1999.

She was a member of Temple Beth Israel. She was a master bridge player, acted in community theater, played tennis and was a leader in Hadassah. She was a real estate agent for close to 30 years and was a gourmet cook. She was an active member of Congregation of Moses synagogue in Kalamazoo, Mich.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Lillian Altman.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Pryweller; daughter Gwen Pryweller Wolken; and four grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to Hadassah.org.

Doris French Pennington

Doris French Pennington, 99, of Rockford, Ill., and formerly Longboat Key, died May 4.

She was born on March 28, 1918, in Edwardsburg, Mich.

She was a graduate of Michigan State University. In 1944, she married Willis Pennington. He died in 2005. Doris was a flight attendant for American Airlines.

She is survived by her son, William Pennington; his wife, Deborah; grandson, Christopher; and two great-grandchildren.