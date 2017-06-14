Longboat Key Obituaries: June 15, 2017

Dr. Ingeborg Krieger

Ingeborg Krieger, 89, of

Chicago, and formerly of Longboat Key, died May 23.

She was born on Aug. 25, 1927, in Hattenbach, Germany, and graduated from University of Heidelberg.

She attended medical school at University of Zurich, where she met her husband, Harvey Krieger.

Together they moved to Glen Falls, N.Y., for their medical internships. They settled in Detroit, where Inge became a pediatrician and faculty professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Wayne State University School of Medicine and program director of the General Clinic Research Center at Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

Throughout her medical career, Inge was passionate about research, having published numerous papers and the leading textbook on pediatric disorders of feeding, nutrition and metabolism.

Inge was a trailblazer who balanced her medical career with family and a passion for the outdoors and arts. She was an avid skier and sailor, among her accomplishments was skippering one of the first all-female crews on Lake St. Clair, Mich. She was also a painter and wrote a screenplay and novel about her life.

After retirement, Inge enjoyed pursuing her interests while living in Aspen, Colo., and Longboat Key. She relocated to Chicago several years ago.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jacqueline Krieger and Suzanne Bade; both of their spouses; and grandsons Benjamin Krieger Bade and Adam Krieger Uppuluri.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the School of Medicine at Wayne State University Department Pediatrics in her memory.

Nancy M. Kaplan

Nancy Kaplan, 78, of Belmont, Mass., died June 9.

Nancy lived in Belmont for 42 years and wintered on Longboat Key for 16 years, becoming a resident in 2001.

She was the assistant to the head of school and liaison with the parents’ organization for 10 years at Belmont Hill School. She was also president of the Boston Children’s Hospital League, which raised thousands of dollars for the hospital. She adored her grandchildren and loved playing with them as babies and spending as much time as possible with their school activities.

She was preceded in death by her son Tommy; parents Florence and Lester Mann; and sister Babs Reinfield.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, David; children and their spouses, David and Claire and Steven and Suzanne; grandchildren Katie, Abby and Lily; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tommy Kaplan Cardiovascular Fellowship Fund at Boston Children’s Hospital at bostonchildrens.org/givenow or 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, Mass., 02215-5301.

Harvey J. Stapleton

Harvey Stapleton, 82, of Longboat Key, and formerly Champaign, Ill., died May 30.

He was born in Kalamazoo, Mich., to Herbert and Viole Stapleton. On June 22, 1957, he married Joan E. [Sylvander] Stapleton.

Harvey graduated from the University of Michigan and attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he received his Ph.D. In 1961, he joined the faculty at the University of Illinois as an assistant professor of physics. During his tenure, he led 25 graduate students to their Ph.Ds and authored and co-authored more than 50 papers.

At the end of his academic career, he became the associate dean of the graduate college and retired in 1995. During his retirement, he enjoyed boating, fishing and his membership in the Longboat Physics Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota.