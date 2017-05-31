Longboat Key Obituaries: June 1, 2017

Claudia Normann Scott

Claudia Scott, 64, of Longboat Key, died May 23.

She was born on June 21, 1952, in New Orleans. She was educated at St. Martins Episcopal School and Metairie Park Country Day School. She attended the University of Texas. She was a member of the Junior League of New Orleans and was a maid in the courts of Rex and Acheans, which are part of New Orleans' annual Mardi Gras celebration. She is survived by her husband, Gary Francis Scott; mother, Lucy Mason Barret; brother, Frank Barret Normann; and sister, Lucy Mason Normann.

Betsy Altman

Betsy Altman, 90, of Duluth, Ga., died May 22.

She was an avid reader, bridge player, writer, golfer, Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader and docent at the Smith House in Roswell, Ga.

She loved cooking, traveling and teaching.

She was a charter member of the Christ Church of Longboat Key.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Murray; and sister, Carolyn Glenn.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Altman; son Doug Altman; daughters Nancy Beveridge, Carolyn Dailey and Dana Garrard; brother Bill Murray; sister-in-law Marilyn Gille; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

V. Carol Jordan

V. Carol Jordan, 91, of New London N.H., died May 22.

She was born in St. Louis and married William F. Jordan in 1946. In 1960, the couple moved to Concord, N.H., with their young family.

Carol committed her time to family and community service. She was treasurer of The League of Women Voters, on the board of the Visiting Nurse Association, a member of the Junior Service League and president of the Concord Hospital Associates and Volunteers. She also served as a Girl Scout leader for six years.

For fun, she enjoyed skiing with her family in the winter and spending summers on Lake Sunapee.

During retirement, she and Bill moved to New London and divided their time between New Hampshire and Longboat Key.

Carol was a congregant of St. Paul’s Church in Concord and St. Andrews in New London. Throughout her life, she was passionate about family, books, current events and travel.

She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Bill.

She is survived by sons Stephen Jordan and James Jordan; daughter Julia Alexander and seven grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 294, New London, N.H., 03257.

Stephen H. Munroe

Stephen Munroe, 69, of Sudbury, formerly, Andover, Mass., died April 28.

He was born on July 25, 1947, in Newton, Mass., to Guy and Anne Munroe. He was raised in Wellesley and graduated from Wellesley High School, New Preparatory School and Merrimack College.

He was president and CEO of Davis Sales, Associates Inc. for 45 years.

Much of Steve’s free time was spent attending sporting events of his children and grandchildren. He loved grilling on his deck and working on his and his children’s yards.

Stephen enjoyed the summer months at Danversport Yacht Club and loved listening to the Beach Boys while fishing and cruising around. During the winter, he vacationed on Longboat Key, where he and his wife, Barbara, enjoyed the company of many friends for more than 30 years.

Steve is survived by Barbara J. Munroe, his wife of more than 43 years; children Scott Munroe, Jennifer Stone, Megan Munroe and Alison Munroe; five grandchildren; brother Guy Munroe; nephew, Polly Furbush; and a Labradoodle named Penny.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, 02215.

Charlotte Paley

Charlotte Paley, of Longboat Key, and formerly, Chestnut Hill, Mass., died May 20.

She was preceded in death by her husband Irving S. Paley.

She is survived by sons Jack and Martin; their spouses; four grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and siblings Marsha Malamud, Sarah Wolman, Samuel Karlin, Esther Miller and Henry Karlin.

Barbara A. Rodocker

Barbara Rodocker, 86, of Lakewood Ranch, died on May 10.

She was born in Lansing, Mich., to Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Swift.

She described herself as first a child of God, second as a mother and third as a business woman.

She was a real estate broker, general contractor, property appraiser and developer in Michigan.

In 1972, she moved to Longboat Key with her family where she became a leader in the hotel industry for more than 40 years. She also represented independent hoteliers on the Tourist Development Council for Manatee County. She served in multiple positions within the Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island chambers of commerce.

Barbara was known for her sense of humor, love for life and storytelling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers James and Ivan Swift; niece Cheryl Swift and nephew Craig Swift.

She is survived by her children, Deanna Gardner, Scott Rodocker, Angela VanNortwick, Renee Nelson; their father Paul Richard Rodocker; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; siblings Treva Canfield, Forest Swift, Eleanor Rossow, Ruth Johnson, Charlene McCallum; and numerous in-laws, nephews and nieces.

Richard B. Smith

Richard Smith, 89, of West Dennis, Mass., and

Longboat Key, formerly Norfolk, died May 19.

He was born in Boston to Cora and Clinton Smith. He graduated from Needham High School and Dean Academy and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College. He served with the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II. He owned and operated Franklin Lumber Co. from 1969-2000.

Richard was an active pilot for most of his life and enjoyed sailing, golf and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Smith; four children, Laura Smith, Jean Smith, Andy Smith and David Smith; six grandchildren; brother, Robert Smith; and four nieces and nephews.

Josephine Snyder

Josephine Snyder, 85, of Sellersville, Pa., died May 22.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1931, in Sellersville to Frederick and Victoria Richter.

She was involved with music starting at an early age and continued with it throughout her life.

In 1950, she married Gerald L. Snyder, and together, they raised three daughters.

In 1956, Josephine started working with a band known as “The Keynotes,” making TV and personal appearances and studio recordings.

Following her move from Pennsylvania to Florida, she worked with another band known as the D.R.’s.

She served as a church organist for several area Catholic churches including St. Joseph’s in Bradenton, St. Bernard’s in Holmes Beach and St. Mary, Star of the Sea, on Longboat Key.

She was a musical director for the Riverfront Theater for 30 years and served in the same role for the Sarasota Players and Venice Little Theater. Most recently, she appeared as the keyboardist for the group “Dreamclassics,” which was led by her husband, Gerry.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald; daughters Christine Lauen, Valerie Westfall and Monica Ballard; their spouses; five grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, Fla., 34205.