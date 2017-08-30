Longboat Key Obituaries: Aug. 31, 2017

Anna Ruth Tiller

Anna Ruth Tiller, 66, of Morganton, Ga., died Aug. 15.

Ms. Tiller spent her childhood in Swainsboro, Ga., and was a longtime resident of Longboat Key. She moved to Blue Ridge, Ga., in 2014. In her spare time, Ms. Tiller enjoyed pottery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruth Tiller; and brothers James Wilson Teller Jr. and William Thomas Tiller.

She is survived by brother Chris Tiller.

Hilda Taylor Laurence

Hilda Taylor Laurence, 90, of Longboat Key, and Forest Hills, Tenn., died Aug. 9.

Mrs. Laurence was a native of Detroit. She was the daughter of the late George William Martin and Alice Taylor Martin. She was born on Sept. 25, 1926, across the street from another toddler, L.G., who would become her husband. They married on April 13, 1946, and they spent the next 71 years together.

During their seven decades together, Mr. and Mrs. Laurence had three children and had the opportunity to travel the world, especially Europe.

Mr. and Mrs. Laurence built their family home in Nashville in the early 1960s. They were members of First Presbyterian Church of Nashville, Brentwood Country Club and Hillwood Country Club, where Mrs. Laurence was once the nine-hole golf champion.

Mrs. Laurence volunteered at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for more than 20 years. Mr. and Mrs. Laurence shared their time between Longboat Key and Nashville.

Mrs. Laurence was preceded in death by two of her children, Pamela Laurence Frame and Randall Dale Laurence.

She is survived by her husband, L.G.; daughter, Judith Laurence Winfree; brother, George Albert Martin; daughter-in-law, Elaine Laurence Zimmerman; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Her family will celebrate her life at a later date in Florida.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at StJude.org.

John H. Stephenson

John Stephenson was born on Sept. 30, 1938, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Elbert and Pauline Stephenson.

Mr. Stephenson grew up in Salem, Ohio, graduating from Salem High School in 1957 where he was a star basketball player. He was employed by Sekely Tool and Manufacturing for 20 years.

He and his wife, Doris, moved to Sarasota where they owned and operated the Midnight Pass Marina and Pub on Siesta Key for several years. Mr. Stephenson was also employed at the Resort at Longboat Key Club.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Sarasota. His favorite charities were Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota and Salem High Alumni Association.

Mr. Stephenson is survived by his wife of 57 years, Doris McNamee; two daughters, Judy Jones and Joan Putrino; five grandchildren; and a niece and a nephew.