Longboat Key Obituaries

James E. ‘Jim’ Felton

Jim Felton, 89, of Sarasota, died Nov. 6.

He was born in Minneapolis.He was a World War II veteran who served in Europe, attaining the rank of sergeant. He attended Shattuck Military Academy and Gustavus Adolphus College.

In 1952, he and his wife, Shirley, moved to Longboat Key.

Before retiring, he owned Felton Asphalt Maintenance. Jim and Shirley owned the Hunters Bay Resort on Woman Lake in Longville, Minn., and the Holiday Beach Resort on Longboat. He was an avid golfer and patron of the Masters Tournament for more than 50 years.

He is survived by Shirley; sister, Carol Beatty; son, David; daughter, Jan; their spouses; and grandsons, Timothy and Patrick.

A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18., at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Road. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota.

Memorial contributions can be made to one’s favorite children’s or veteran’s charity.

William Garden

Bill Garden, 87, of Longboat Key and Sarasota, died Oct. 27.

He was born in Toronto to William A. Garden and Jean M. Garden.

In 1966, Bill moved to Sarasota with his wife, Nancy, and two sons, Cody and Gene.

His third son, Kip, was born in Sarasota. Nancy died in 1990, and Bill remarried in 2002 to Sharon Byer.

From 1966 to 1999, Bill operated WRG Enterprises. He toured the world as a photographer and hosted fishing expeditions and tournaments in many places. He enjoyed nightlife and often threw lavish parties in his Longboat home that had a full-scale disco on the second floor.

He is survived by Sharon; his three sons; three brothers, George, Ian and Dick; sister, Kandy; grandson Jason; and great-grandsons Dash and Dean.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Endangered Ark Foundation, 2657 E 2070 Road, Hugo, Okla., or All About Elephants, 18655 NE 81st St. Williston, Fla., 32696

Jerald E. Roehling

Jerald Roehling, 73, of Longboat Key, died Oct. 26.

He was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., to Pete and Pat Roehling.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and a juris doctorate from Georgetown University School of Law. It was there he met his wife of 32 years, Victoria Lawler.

While at Purdue, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the height of the Vietnam War. He was awarded a medal for valor and vowed to never sleep in a tent again.

Jerry had a legal career in Washington, D.C., working for RCA Licensing and Patent Operations. When General Electric Corp. acquired RCA, he became vice president of licensing. He was a marathoner, pilot, road cyclist, a two-time Porsche Sport Driving School graduate and a skier.

He is survived by Ron and Amy Lanyi and their children, Ronald and Lyn, Jo Banks and her children Chris and Maria Conroym and their children, Dennis Conray and Sandae Bonare and their children.

Annette Zampino

Annette Zampino, 79, of Longboat Key died Nov. 10.

She was married to Joseph Zampino. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota.