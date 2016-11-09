Longboat Key Obituaries

Jo Anne Entwistle

Jo Anne Entwistle, 77, of Huntley, Ill., died Oct. 21.

She was born in Spring Valley, Ill., to Joseph and Catherine Busto.

She was a resident of Elgin, Ill., for 41 years. She graduated from Northern Illinois University Aug. 8, 1963, and married Jim Entwistle the next day. She was a kindergarten teacher for 28 years.

Jo Anne spent her winters on Longboat Key and enjoyed cooking and scuba diving.

Jo Anne was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan Siska; and brother, Dennis Busto. She is survived by her husband, Jim; three children, Michelle Kinast, Jodie Borman and Jim; their spouses; six grandchildren; a niece; and two nephews.

Memorial donations can be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Muriel A. Goldstein

Muriel Goldstein, 95, of White Meadow Lake, N.J., and Revere, Mass., died Oct. 30.

She was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., by her late parents, Louis and Roselle Diamond Loring. She went to Erasmus Hall High School at 12 years old and later graduated with an English degree from Hunter College. She received a master’s degree in education from Brooklyn College. Following a career in the New Jersey Public Schools as an English teacher, she earned a master’s degree in library science from Rutgers University.

She organized libraries in New Jersey public schools and behavioral institutions where she introduced poetry therapy. She belonged to many organizations that supported libraries and was a member of several book clubs.

She spent her winters on Longboat Key, where she enjoyed swimming and playing tennis. She enjoyed traveling, theater, opera, museum and attending lectures. She spent time completing The New York Times crossword puzzles and playing “Jeopardy!”

She was preceded in death by her husband, Murray Goldstein, and her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Goldstein Fleischer and her husband, Edward; son Fredric Goldstein and his wife, Laura Brill; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to Reading is Fundamental at rif.org, or a charity of one’s choosing.

William Bernard Stewart Grossman

Bill Grossman, 75, of New York and Bradenton, died Oct. 22.

He was born to Marion and William Grossman in Grahamsville, N.Y.

He graduated from Wesleyan University in 1964 and then became a minister in the United Methodist Church, like many in his family. He earned his Master of Divinity degree in 1969 and his Doctorate of Ministry in 1982 from Drew University.

In 1981, he married Laura Allene Stewart Grossman. He served as pastor for Millbrook Methodist, Scio, Friendship and Allentown churches and Harvey Memorial Community Church in Bradenton Beach. He was a senior pastor for First United Methodist Church Jamestown, Williamsville United Methodist Church, United Church of Livonia and Longboat Island Chapel. He was the founding pastor of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Amherst, N.Y.

From 2005-2008, he was president of the International Council of Community Churches Ministerium. He was active in Rotary International and loved playing the trombone.

He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Cassandra Hunter. He is survived by his wife; three children, Kimberly Blake, Dawn Durow and William Grossman III; their spouses; stepdaughters Laura Shone and Marsha Pollard; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings Linda Hunter, Diane Barstow and Alan Grossman; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life is planned for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13, at Harvey Memorial Community Church, Bradenton Beach. At 2 p.m. Nov. 26, a memorial service will be held at Marcellus First Presbyterian Church, 1 E. Main St., Marcellus, N.Y. 13108.

Miriam Stone

Miriam “Mimi” Stone, 84, of Longboat Key and New York City, died Oct. 1.

She graduated from New York University, keeping with her Dumont, N.J., roots and worked for BBDO and later as an agent for commercial actors. She was considered a pioneering woman executive in the advertising industry and combined a keen knowledge of show business and music with contracts and brand personalities.

She joined Ted Bates Worldwide and eventually became senior vice president of business affairs. She was married to Elky Stone, and the couple spent their Sunday mornings competing over the New York Times crossword puzzle. After traveling, she resided on Longboat Key, where she enjoyed music, theater and the circus.

Mrs. Stone is survived by son, David Wallace and his wife, Lauren Goldberg; stepsons, Mark and Peter and their spouses; and two granddaughters.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Sarasota History Center, 701 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236.