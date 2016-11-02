Longboat Key Obituaries

Richard Baribault. Photo courtesy of his family.

Richard Baribault

Richard Baribault, 92, of Longboat Key, died Oct. 19. He was born in New Haven, Conn., to Harry and Marion Baribault.

He graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1942 and attended Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1943 and served for three-and-a-half years as a P51 fighter pilot. He was stationed in Colchester, England at Wormingford Air Base and flew B-17 bombers over Germany.

He married Jule Jones in 1948 and was married to her for 49 years until her death in 1997. He graduated from Yale University in 1949.

He had a 40-year career in engineering and management with Alcoa and served in many roles from sales engineer to purchasing manager. From 1970 to 1974, he served as president of Alcoa of Great Britain, and from 1979 to 1988, he was the company's vice president of procurement.

He was a past president and board of trustees member for the Westchester Condominium Association. In 1999, he married Elfriede Kovesdy.

Mr. Baribault was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jule Jones; and his brother, Harry Baribault.

He is survived by his wife, Elfriede; brother, Peter Baribault; sons Richard and Jack; daughters Kathleen and Amy; their spouses; Elfriede’s sons, Arthur and Jeffrey Kovesdy; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at United Methodist Church, 19414 Detroit Road, Rocky River, Ohio, 44116. Burial will follow at Lakewood Park Cemetery in Rocky River.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Western Reserve Hospice, 30080 Hospice Way, Westlake, OH, 44145, or any other charity. Condolences may be left at Bodnar Mahoney Funeral Home online guestbook at bodnar-mahoney.com.

Jo Anne Entwistle

Jo Anne Entwistle, 77, of Huntley, Ill., died Oct. 21. She was born in Spring Valley, Ill., to Joseph and Catherine Busto.

She was a resident of Elgin, Ill., for 41 years. She graduated from Northern Illinois University Aug. 8, 1963, and married Jim Entwistle the next day. She was a kindergarten teacher for 28 years.

Jo Anne spent her winters on Longboat Key and enjoyed cooking and scuba diving.

Jo Anne was preceded in death by her parents; sister Susan Siska; and brother Dennis Busto. She is survived by her husband, Jim; three children, Michelle Kinast, Jodie Borman and Jim; their spouses; six grandchildren; a niece; and two nephews.

Memorial donations can be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Mary Louise Gorman

Mary Louise Gorman, 86, of West Roxbury, Mass., died Oct. 24. She was born in Philadelphia to Linus and Nelly Kelly.

She was raised in Washington, D.C., and graduated from Trinity College. She married the late James “Lou” Gorman, the former executive vice president and general manager of the Boston Red Sox. While following Lou’s baseball career, she became involved in many charities in Baltimore, Seattle, Kansas City and Boston. She was a volunteer for the USO in Newport, R.I.

She enjoyed reading and spending her winters on Longboat Key.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and nephew, Robert LaRoche. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Virginia Gorman and Tina Gorman; eight nieces and nephews; and several cousins and great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Deutsches Altenheim German Home, 2222 Centre St., West Roxbury, Mass., 02132.

William Bernard Stewart Grossman

Bill Grossman, 75, of New York and Bradenton died Oct. 22. He was born to Marion and William Grossman in Grahamsville, N.Y.

He graduated from Wesleyan University in 1964 and then became a minister in the United Methodist Church, like many of his family members. He earned his Master of Divinity in 1969 and his doctorate of ministry in 1982 from Drew University.

In 1981, he married Laura Allene Stewart Grossman. He served as pastor for Millbrook Methodist, Scio, Friendship and Allentown churches and Harvey Memorial Community Church in Bradenton Beach. He was a senior pastor for First United Methodist Church Jamestown, Williamsville United Methodist Church, United Church of Livonia and Longboat Island Chapel. He was the founding pastor of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Amherst, N.Y.

From 2005-2008 he was president of the International Council of Community Churches Ministerium. He was active in Rotary International and loved playing the trombone.

He was preceded in death by his parents and niece Cassandra Hunter. He is survived by his wife; his three children, Kimberly Blake, Dawn Durow and William Grossman III; their spouses; step-daughters Laura Shone and Marsha Pollard; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; siblings Linda Hunter, Diane Barstow and Alan Grossman; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life is planned for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13, at Harvey Memorial Community Church, Bradenton Beach. At 2 p.m. Nov. 26, a memorial service will be held at Marcellus First Presbyterian Church, 1 E. Main St., Marcellus, N.Y. 13108.

Ralph "Jack" Jaret. Photo courtesy of his family.

Ralph “Jack” Jaret

Jack Jaret, 94, of Longboat Key, died Oct. 19. He was born in New York City to Frances and Joseph Jaret. He attended Erasmus High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he met his future wife, Ellen Freeman. The two married in 1943 before Jack enlisted in the army.

Following his time in the military, he graduated from Pace University in business administration. In 1984, Ellen died. He married Sally Ward in 1985 and the couple moved to Longboat Key.

After retiring, Jack became active in the community. He was part of the Sarasota Community Foundation, briefly ran for mayor of Longboat Key and was commodore of Bird Key Yacht Club. He also served on the vestry of the Church of the Redeemer for three years and was treasurer for one year.

Jack is survived by wife Sally; sons, Michael and Peter; daughter, Susan; five grandchildren; two great granddaughters; and brother-in-law Greg Ward.

A requiem mass will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 5, at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota.

Louise Sherry

Louise Mylod Sherry, 82, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Longboat Key, died Oct. 14. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to John and Margaret Salvo. On Aug, 17, 1957, she married Philip Mylod. After Mylod's death in 1968, she married William Sherry Oct. 9, 1982. He died in 2006.

In 1982, she retired as a paymaster at Western Printing Co. Inc. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, reading, theater movies, crossword puzzles and golf. She was a former member of The Dutchess Golf and Country Club and St. Mary’s Church in Poughkeepsie. She was also a member of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church on Longboat Key.

She was preceded in death by her late husbands; sister Kathy Prescottano; sisters-in-law Connie Salvo and Miriam Henkel; and brothers-in-law Frederick Gentner, Ralph Shadic and William Prescottano. She is survived by sons Philip Mylod, Patrick Mylod, William Sherry; their spouses; daughters Patricia Miller, Susan Milligy, Margaret Covney Dugan, Nancy Dingee; Joan Sherry and Jean Ahart; sisters Joan Shadic and Patricia Getner; brother Michael Salvo; 17 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mildred “Jody” Sloan

Mildred Sloan, 88, of Longboat Key died Oct. 14.

She was a former resident of Bloomfield Township, Mich., and had been a Longboat resident since the 1970s. She was a retired interior decorator and medical technician.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene. She is survived by sons David and Daniel; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Miriam Stone

Miriam “Mimi” Stone, 84, of Longboat Key and New York City, died Oct. 1.

She graduated from New York University, keeping with her Dumont, N.J. roots, and worked for BBDO and later as an agent for commercial actors. She was considered a pioneering woman executive in the advertising industry and combined a keen knowledge of show business and music with contracts and brand personalities.

She joined Ted Bates Worldwide and eventually became senior vice president of business affairs. She was married to Elky Stone, and the couple spent their Sunday mornings competing over the New York Times crossword puzzle. After traveling, she resided on Longboat Key, where she enjoyed music, theater and the circus.

Mrs. Stone is survived by son David Wallace and his wife, Lauren Goldberg; stepsons, Mark and Peter and their spouses; and two granddaughters.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Sarasota History Center, 701 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Donald Leroy “Goldie” Zierke

Donald Zierke, 82, of Belvidere, Ill., died Oct. 12. He was born in Amboy, Ill., to Leroy and Mabel Zierke.

He graduated from Belvidere High School in 1952 and married Ellen Bender Sept. 15, 1953. Donald served as staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956.

In 1993, he retired from Amcore Bank, formerly American Bank, and become co-owner of Anderson Underground and owned Village Grocery on Longboat Key.

He was a member of the I.O.U. Club, the Jaycees Club, Belmar and Mauh-Nah-Tee-See clubs and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a past president of Noon Lions Club in Rockford and part of Rockford Crime Stoppers. He was on the First Presbyterian Church Elder Board and served on the Rock Valley College Ad-Hoc Committee.

Donald was a Chicago Bears and Belvidere Bucs fan. He enjoyed golfing, painting and spending time at this beach house on Longboat.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, the Rev. Allen Zierke.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Zierke; sons David and Mark Zierke; their spouses; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Lee Zierke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Belvidere I.O.U. Club. Condolences can be shared with the family at belvidereefh.com.