Longboat Key Obituaries

Marjorie May Canfield

Marjorie Canfield of Longboat Key died Oct. 11.

She was born in Chicago and was a graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago.

She was a commercial artist and award-winning painter and sculpture. She was very active in the Sarasota art community.

She is survived by her son Larry; grandson David; two great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew; three great-nieces; and one great-nephew.

A memorial service will be held in Sarasota in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to SPARCC of Sarasota at sparcc.net and the Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th St.

Howard Biddle III

Howard Biddle, 89, of

Longboat Key and Naples, died Aug. 29.

He graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and had a long career in sales. He moved to Longboat Key following his retirement from Container Corporation of America as national sales manager in the paperboard packaging division.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Spice Biddle; sons Hank Biddle and Craig Biddle; daughter Donna Painter; their spouses; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.

Memorial donations can be made to Vitas Hospice, 4980 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 102, Naples, FL 34103.

Melvin Levy

Melvin Levy, 91, of Longboat Key, died Sept. 19.

He was born and raised in Hempstead, Long Island, N.Y.

Following his graduation from Hempstead High School, he attended Hofstra University for one year before being drafted into the Army and serving in World War II. Following his time in the service, he attended Washington University in St. Louis and graduated with a business degree. He was a co-owner of the Bayshore Lighting and Electrical.

In December 1952, he married Millicent Goldfarb, and they had two children. The couple retired in 1987 and moved to Beachplace condominium on Longboat Key, where Melvin served on the board of directors and was the social director. He was an avid moviegoer and loved the theater.

He was preceded in death by his wife. He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Levy; son Michael Levy; daughter-in-law Christine Bruno; and two grandsons, Matthew and Benjamin Levy.

Harriet Elizabeth Waitt

Harriet Elizabeth Waitt, 83, of Sarasota, died Sept. 30.

She was born in Saugus, Mass., where she lived until high school.

In 1953, she married Henry Waitt Jr., and moved to Sarasota. In 1955, she began her career as a banking associate with Sarasota Federal. In the 1970s, she became the area regional cookie coordinator for the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida. Working for Girl Scouts, she became known as “The Big Cookie.”

Before retiring, she was employed by the Sands Point Condominium Association on Longboat Key.

Mrs. Waitt was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years earlier this year.

She is survived by daughters Diane Yarber, of Sarasota, and Linde Wehle, of Palm Harbor; four grandchildren, Michael Liddy, Jonathan Liddy, Travis Wilson and Rachel Wehle.

A memorial service will be held for both Harriet and Henry at 1 p.m. Nov. 5, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota.