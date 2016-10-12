Longboat Key: Obituaries

Daniel DiNatale

Daniel DiNatale, 25, died on Longboat Key on Oct. 5. He was born Oct. 7, 1990 to Charles and Susan DiNatale in Amsterdam, N.Y.

In 2009, he graduated from Orchard Park High School in New York. His artistic talent drove his aspiration to become a graphic designer. He attended Savannah College of Art and Design, though he couldn’t finish due to his illness. He was passionate about cars, reading and cooking and always had a sense of humor.

He is survived by his parents and brother, Thomas.

A Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13, at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Memorial donations can be made in his honor to the Danny Fund at U.F. Health. Gifts can be made payable to the University of Florida Foundation and mailed to the U.F. Health Office of Development, PO Box 100386, Gainesville or online at www.giving.ufhealth.org/danny.

Bella Dubinsky

Bella Dubinksy, 96, of East Providence, R.I., died Oct. 4. She was born in Providence to the late George and Rose Kroll.

She was an active resident in her community and participated in many philanthropic activities organizations such as Temple Emanu-El, Jewish Home of the Aged, Tamarisk Assisted Living, Miriam Hospital; Jewish Federation of Rhode Island, Jewish Seniors Agency and Hadassah. She was an avid golfer and was a charter member of Crestwood Country Club with her late husband, Milton Dubinsky.

She spent many winters on Longboat Key and enjoyed hosting visits for family and friends. She always looked forward to her return to Rhode Island to be with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and sister; Sanford Kroll.

She is survived by children Esta S. Cohen and Lenore B. Cohen; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Milton and Bella Dubinsky Fund, to Templ Emanu-El or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of R.I., 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, R.I., 02904. A donation to one’s charity of choice will be appreciated as well.