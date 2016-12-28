Longboat Key Obituaries

William Wipperfurth

William Wipperfurth, 84, of Spring Lake, Mich., and Longboat Key, died Dec. 16.

He was a member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church and Longboat Island Chapel, the Grand Haven Elks and Anna Maria Island Moose Lodges and a former member of the Grand Haven Jaycees.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Wipperfurth-Aeling, and grandson, Daniel David Horning II.

Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Diana; daughters, Karen (Brian J.) Dickey, Amey Horning, Diana (Bradley) Bench; son-in-law, Michael Aeling; grandchildren, Alyssa, Erika and Jason Dickey, Ashley and Jill Horning, Amanda (Kyle) Kuharevicz, Myles Bench; great-grandchildren, Isabella Rose and Kyle; sister, Barb Dewitt; brothers, Jerry Wipperfurth, Kurt Wipperfurth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of North Ottawa Community, 1309 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven, Mich., 49417, or the Bill and Diana Wipperfurth Annis Water Resources Institute Student Research Scholarship.

Barry Bakal

Barry Bakal, 78, of

Longboat Key died Dec. 6.

He was born on July 18, 1938. He is a former resident of Chicago.

James Hamilton

James Hamilton, 73, of Jacksonville, died Nov. 25.

He was born outside of Atlanta to Roger and Aileen Hamilton and spent his childhood in many cities because of his father’s military career. He attended Castle Heights Military Academy but graduated from Sarasota High School and later the University of Florida.

James enjoyed spending time on his grandmother’s farm, being near the water, fishing, photography, racing motorcycles and driving around in his Porsche. He worked for Bromberg’s and Underwood Jewelers for four decades. He was involved in the Seminole Club, Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville and volunteered for the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. Jim and his wife, Kathy, enjoyed traveling and visiting one of their favorite places, Longboat Key.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; brother, Kirk; sons Doug and Bruce; five grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and step-grandchildren; four stepchildren, Christian, Ansley, Blake and Brooke; and his dog, Bowie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 1200 Hosford Street, #101, Hudson Wis., 54016 or the Humane Society of Jacksonville at jaxhumane.org



