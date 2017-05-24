Longboat Key names town's next public works director

Longboat Key has named its next public works director.

In an email, Town Manager Dave Bullock told members of the Town Commission he has selected Isaac Brownman for the position.

Brownman has worked for Sarasota County for 17 years, currently as public works director and county engineer.

“Isaac comes to us with good experience as an engineer, manager and public works director,” Bullock wrote.

According to Sarasota County, Brownman has served as county engineer since February 2016 and public works director since March 2014. He has also served as engineering supervisor and manager in the county’s Land Development Services Division, as well as the director of the Capital Projects Division.

In March, Key Public Works Director Juan Florensa announced his retirement, which is scheduled for February 2018.

Bullock said Brownman will begin his tenure with Longboat in August, providing for a “good overlap period” with Florensa.

In early May, Bullock announced his only plans to retire in January 2018.