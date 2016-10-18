A 64-year-old Longboat Key man, who had reportedly taken sleeping pills after drinking Champagne, was charged at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 13, with battery on law enforcement officers called to his home in the 6700 block of Poinsettia Avenue by family members, according to a Longboat Key police report.

Two victims in the home called to report Scott Clay Anderson “was acting out of his mind and they were afraid,” according to the report.

Responding officers reported Anderson was incoherent and refused to believe they were police. The suspect had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to the report.

The officers followed the suspect into the second floor of the home where he tried to make a phone call with a TV remote control, according to the report. When told he was holding a TV remote, the suspect stared at it in disbelief, according to the report.

Going back downstairs, the victim grabbed an officer’s uniform shirt and tried to pull him outside despite several warnings to cease. He then grabbed at the second officer’s handgun and was taken to the ground and handcuffed, according to the report, sustaining a cut left elbow and right ankle.

Emergency medical service was called as the suspect’s face turned purple and his pulse was thready, according to the report. Medical personnel cleared the suspect, who refused transport to the emergency room and declined treatment.

The suspect was booked at the Longboat Key Police Department and then transported to the West Manatee Fire Station No. 2 to meet the Manatee County transportation officer.

The victims refused to make a written statement about the incident.