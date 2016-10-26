Longboat Key Letters to the Editor

Observer ignores Charter Review Board issues

The pivotal issue in this year’s Charter Review Board race was obviously and without question the attempt by a hard-right wing of the Sarasota Republican Party to convert the board from an elected to an appointed board.

The five Democrats who formed our slate did so chiefly to combat this nondemocratic, nonpopulist move, and we won!

We were able to shame Bob Waechter and his supporters on the current board, which included Jody Hudgins and five of the other board members (excluding Pat Wayman and Donna Barcomb) into finally voting this ill-conceived proposal down. On Sept. 28, they unanimously agreed to drop this proposal.

Now, we are all fighting for a fairer, healthier, more democratic election process, which we believe could be achieved by single-member district voting.

But rather than address the real issues, you once again just ride your high horse and spout the tried and untrue nonsense about supporting “freedom” — waving the flag and attacking Democrats wholesale.

You and your newspaper are a sham — and the 57% of the electorate you did not and never have represented knows it.

Ray Porter

Candidate, Sarasota

County Charter Review Board, District 4

Media bias is bad for democracy

Hillary Clinton’s victory would not be possible without the vigorous support of the media.

The major networks are all virtually owned by the Democratic National Committee, and the individuals with the most popular recognition, such as NBC’s Lester Holt and Chuck Todd, are unabashed DNC functionaries. The outcome of this is that Mrs. Clinton will be above criticism once in office.

As America evolves into a one-party political system, the danger of managed news in place of reality is one the world has seen before, especially in the 1920s and 1930s. And when a people begin to believe their own propaganda, they are a danger to the entire world, as well as to domestic opposition.

Democracy depends on an informed and educated people who can voice their opinions freely. It is far more valuable than the ambitions of a few.

Peter Ekstrom

Longboat Key and

Vancouver, Wash.