Longboat Key Letters to the Editor

No’ vote was good for Longboat Key

I am proud of my fellow citizens of Longboat Key.

Many of our politicians cared nothing about the trust that we had put in them at election time. Some seemed more eager to assist developers looking to profit at the expense of our homes.

The voters themselves had to do the job of saving those homes. I am proud to be a citizen of Longboat Key.

We must continue to stand strong and on guard in case any politicians should ever try to betray us again.. So stand strong!

Richard Estrin

Longboat Key

Churches made a difference for Newtown youths

This summer, because of the generosity of many churches including St. Boniface Episcopal Church, Siesta Key Chapel and All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, the Newtown teens who attended Florida’s nonprofit Brothers and Sisters Doing the Right Thing’s summer program, Widen Our World, had week after week of wonderful days of education, recreation and giving back to the community.

The eight-week program offered teens visits to local colleges, opportunities to attend classes at USF and be tutored by numerous professors, including Chancellor Sandra Stone and Director of Community Engagement Lora Kosten, as well as sports activities, assisting younger children at the North County Library, swimming and kayaking, and even one very special trip.

This above-mentioned trip was an exceptionally wonderful experience for these young people: a visit to one of America’s finest black colleges, Bethune Cookman University in Daytona Beach. Founded in 1904, Bethune Cookman became affiliated with the Methodist Church in 1924. Since 1943, the university has graduated more than 13,200 students who follow the school motto of “Enter to learn, depart to serve.”

Our youth enjoyed a guided tour that introduced them to 37 fields of study and taught them about the continuing education centers for students operating throughout Florida, commitment to academic excellence being the cornerstone of the university both on campus and beyond. They learned that college educations can help them find employment in the fields of education, medicine, business, politics, government, science, religion, athletics and environmental sciences. Trips such as this are vital to introducing youth to the world outside their own environments.

Thank you again, friends, for caring, for reaching out and for believing in Newtown youths.

Allice Faye Jones,

director

Dee Webber,

assistant director

Brothers and Sisters

Doing the Right Thing