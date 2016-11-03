Longboat Key Letter to the Editor

Isn’t marijuana also a pursuit of happiness?

In your Oct. 27 editorial, you lamented the country’s drift away from the Constitution and how bleak things look for future generations. You also mentioned the inalienable right to the pursuit of happiness in the Declaration of Independence.

If a person is suffering from excruciating pain from cancer or any other cause, don’t you think his desire to be pain-free qualifies as pursuit of happiness? If so, how do you justify advising readers to vote against legalizing medical marijuana?

Obviously, no one in your circle of family and friends has experienced that sort of pain; otherwise you wouldn’t be so indifferent/cavalier/callous about their suffering.

Here’s the real irony: In the present election, we are using a ballot question to amend the Florida Constitution to overturn an inherently unconstitutional statute. I challenge you to address that dichotomy in this week’s column.

Twenty-four other states already allow medical use of marijuana. And four of truly enlightened ones — Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Colorado — even allow recreational use. Those states understand what inalienable rights mean. Even if someone isn’t using drugs for pain relief but merely wants to get a high, or as a temporary escape from life’s problems, so what? That’s still constitutionally protected pursuit of happiness.

Supporters of bans on recreational drugs rely mainly on two arguments: The government must protect their kids, because they are too irresponsible/lazy/incompetent to do the job; and drugs like marijuana can become a gateway to stronger, potentially deadly drugs.

And by the way, the war on drugs has caused more deaths, misery, gangs, decline of neighborhoods, etc. than users have.

RAY KOSTANTY

BRADENTON

We stated in our Oct. 13 editorial that we support legalizing medical marijuana at a greater level than what exists today. We oppose Amendment 2 on the grounds that medical marijuana, specifically, should not become part of the Florida Constitution. Beer, alcohol and cigarettes are not in the Constitution. Medical marijuana should be addressed statutorily.

— Editor