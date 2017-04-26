Longboat Key leaders see traffic help in Cortez project

Town Manager Dave Bullock is urging residents concerned about north-end traffic issues to attend a presentation next week about potential alterations to the intersection of Cortez Road and 119th Street West in Cortez.

The intersection contributes to northbound traffic backups stretching from 119th Street West through Gulf Drive South in Bradenton Beach, Bullock said. During in-season peak periods, traffic backups on Longboat Key can begin near the intersection of Gulf of Mexico Drive and Broadway Street on Longboat Key, about four miles from the 119th Street West intersection.

The Florida Department of Transportation will host a public meeting about the Cortez Road Safety Improvements Project, which includes proposed changes to the intersection, at 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 at the Cortez Road Baptist Church, 4411 100th Street West, Bradenton.

The improvements project also includes constructing bike lanes, as well as a median from the West Manatee Fire and Rescue Station to Royal Palm Drive West.

The meeting will begin as an open house. FDOT will give a formal presentation at 6 p.m. The department will accept public comments.

One of the stated FDOT goals for the project is improving eastbound traffic off Anna Maria Island, but other goals include reducing accidents at the intersection, cutting inappropriate uses of the center turn lane and installing bike lanes. Initial work could begin this fall, but actual modifications to the intersection likely wouldn't begin until 2019.

Among the four options FDOT will roll out at the meeting:

Option A: Leave the traffic signal as it currently operates.

Option B: Remove the traffic signal and restripe Cortez Road from 119th Street West, creating a two-way left turn lane to the existing median, which is east of the intersection.

Option C: Eliminate eastbound left turns from Cortez Road to 119th Street West while also eliminating left turns from northbound 119th Street West to Cortez. Also provides for a left turn lane for westbound traffic on Cortez Road to southbound 119th Street West.

Option D: Realign the south portion of 119th Street West to match the north portion. This option would require approval to use county property.

FDOT spokesman Robin Stublen said the department has not yet chosen a preferred option, but expects one will be determined before the meeting.

Bullock, who plans to attend the meeting, said taking no action is unacceptable. He supports a plan that would allow traffic heading off the island on Cortez Road to flow through the intersection unaffected by a traffic signal. “We want a continuous-eastbound lane to relieve congestion,” he said.

“That’s our request and input to FDOT.”

Tom Freiwald of the Revitalization Task Force also affirmed that such an eastbound lane on Cortez Road, at least during peak season, would be ideal.

Freiwald acknowledged that this possibility has caused concern among Cortez residents. This continuous eastbound lane would be possible in Option C, but it would block traffic on the southern portion of 119th Street West from making a left turn onto Cortez Road, affecting Cortez residents and businesses.

“We don’t want to get into an arm wrestling match with the folks in Cortez,” Freiwald said. “There has to be some middle ground. We all need to work together.”

Freiwald noted that thousands of cars pass through the intersection using Cortez Road to go to and from places like Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key. He hopes voices from these locations will be present at the May 9 meeting.

“We need to have a good show of support from all the towns on the barrier islands,” Freiwald said.

Both Bullock and Freiwald praised FDOT for being proactive about the problems surrounding this intersection.

“FDOT is doing a good job of keeping this thing alive,” Freiwald said.