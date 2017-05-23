Longboat Key is looking into the two-county issue

Is Longboat Key on its way to becoming part of one county?

At the May 15 Town Commission workshop meeting, Town Manager Dave Bullock said he had begun “looking into the two-county issue,” and commissioners gave him approval to continue doing so.

“Our residents pay different tax rates in one county than the residents in another county pay,” Bullock said. “I’ve begun to look at the implications of all of this.”

During an interview later that week, Bullock said town staff has analyzed aspects of the two counties, including differing property values and tax rates, and sent those studies to both Manatee County and Sarasota County for review. The town manager stressed that it is too early to make any determinations.

“This is not a sprint,” Bullock said. “This discussion will go on for awhile.”

Bullock noted that the island of Longboat Key was divided between the two counties before becoming a town in 1955.

“The county lines were clearly established for decades before Longboat Key was incorporated,” Bullock said.

About two-thirds of the Key’s population and property values are located in Sarasota County, Bullock said.

The town manager said some aspects of being within two counties have worked out smoothly, like the cooperation between the two public transportation systems, but Bullock mentioned a number of challenges as well.

For example, the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducts by-county damage assessments after strong storms. So, Bullock said, a FEMA team will assess one county’s portion of the Key at one time, then come back weeks later with a different team to assess the other county’s portion.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Bullock said.

Bullock added that a potential benefit of becoming part of a single county is that the town would not need to use extra time and money to advertise public meetings in multiple newspapers.

The town manager also mentioned other differences between the two counties, like the collection and use of impact fees. Bullock said the town collects more impact fees in Sarasota County than Manatee County, noting that the study to implement a turn lane on Gulf of Mexico Drive for the Country Club Shores neighborhood has been funded by Sarasota County impact fees.

Vice Mayor Ed Zunz indicated that Longboat Key is one of few towns in Florida that are split between two counties.

“It’s just sort of a messy situation,” Zunz said.

The vice mayor added that homeowners in Manatee County are subject to a higher real estate tax rate in Manatee County than Sarasota County. However, Zunz said there must be more research in exploring how much money residents contribute to each county and how much each county gives residents in return before any determinations can be made.

“It requires a lot more study,” Zunz said.

Mayor Terry Gans stressed the need for elaborate research, noting discussion of the topic could last years.

“We’re in a fact-gathering mode right now,” Gans said.

Bullock indicated that any change in the county line, should a change be suggested, would require approval from both counties.

Gans said that it remains undetermined whether Key residents in Manatee County have any desire to be part of Sarasota County, or vice versa. He also emphasized that the one-county discussion is not meant to alarm officials of either county.

“This is not a move to get anybody’s attention,” Gans said. “This is an accident of history. Let’s explore where that accident has led us today.”