Longboat Key has a new public works director

Longboat Key Public Works Director Juan Florensa said Town Manager Dave Bullock did “a fantastic job” in selecting his replacement.

In a May 18 email, Town Manager Dave Bullock told members of the Town Commission he has chosen Isaac Brownman for the position.

Brownman has worked for Sarasota County for 17 years, currently as public works director and county engineer. As the county’s public works director, he oversees a department of more than 250 employees with an operating budget of $75 million.

“Isaac comes to us with good experience as an engineer, manager and public works director,” Bullock told commissioners.

According to Sarasota County, Brownman has served as county engineer since February 2016 and public works director since March 2014. He has also served as engineering supervisor and manager in the county’s Land Development Services Division, as well as the director of the Capital Projects Division.

In a statement, Brownman, 44, said he’s “very excited” about the opportunity to work with the town’s Public Works Department, noting that he’s enjoyed spending time on the Key and learning about Longboat’s history.

“I look forward to continuing to move essential public works functions and services forward in a positive direction,” Brownman said.

Brownman added that he expects to continue working with Sarasota County in his new role.

“There will always be areas of collaboration and support between the county and the Town of Longboat Key, and I am looking forward to being involved at those points,” Brownman said.

Bullock, who was Sarasota County’s administrator before coming to the Key, has known Brownman since he began working for the county in 2000. Bullock said he interviewed five applicants for the job, but Brownman was the “best, most qualified” candidate.

“He’s got the right mindset,” Bullock said.

Bullock said one of the reasons Brownman wanted to come to the Key was to work more closely with the people he serves, which can be challenging serving a county of hundreds of thousands of people.

He also said Brownman’s experience managing Sarasota County’s five-year $300 million capital improvement plan will be particularly useful in the townwide underground utilities project.

“Large, complex projects are things he’s used to,” Bullock said.

Brownman will start with a yearly salary of $109,000. He currently makes $130,062 annually with the county.

In March, Florensa announced his retirement, which is scheduled for February. The town budgeted for an overlap in directors to help Florensa’s replacement.

Bullock said Brownman will begin his tenure with Longboat in August.

“I think the overlap is essential, really,” Florensa said. “It makes everything transparent.”

In early May, Bullock announced his own plans to retire in January.

Florensa echoed the town manager’s sentiment that Brownman’s knowledge will benefit the town in completing the underground utilities project, which he said will be “complex, expensive and difficult at some locations.”

“He obviously has the project skills to take this to the next level,” Florensa said.

Brownman's Resume

Age: 44

Education: MBA, Webster University (2017); Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, University of Central Florida (1995)

Experience: Public Works Director/County Engineer, Sarasota County (2014-present); Director/Operations Manager, Public Works, Capital Projects, Sarasota County (2013-14); Operations Manager, Land Development Services, Sarasota County (2012-13); Design Operations Manager, Sarasota County (2008-2012); Engineering Section Supervisor, Sarasota County (2000-2008); 1989-2000: various positions in private sector and Charlotte County.