Longboat Key gets nod in Ben Affleck's new movie

Ben Affleck starred in and wrote and directed his new movie “Live By Night,” and though he wore various hats throughout the production, he did not earn the title of Tampa Bay local.

The film, which opened everywhere on Jan. 13, is based off the novel by Dennis Lehane. It follows Joe Coughlin, the son of a Boston police captain who rebels against his strict upbringing and trades it for a career in organized crime during the Prohibition era that takes him from Boston to Ybor City to Havana.

But, not the real Ybor City. A constructed Ybor City in Georgia.

It appears that the Tampa Bay area plays a large part in the movie, but is never truly seen. The same happens with Longboat Key, which is the location where Affleck’s Coughlin hopes to build a casino and hotel. A lack of tax incentives could be a big reason why the true locations weren’t put in the spotlight.

In 2013, the state of Florida ran out of tax credits, so Sarasota County had to cut back on the rebate and incentive programs for movies Jeanne Corcoran, director of the Sarasota County Film and Entertainment Office, said. Multi-million dollar movies are looking for big incentive programs that will give them millions of money back, and while Sarasota County has a small cash rebate program, it only gives tens of thousands of money back, Corcoran said.

To the best of Corcoran’s knowledge none of the film was shot in the area. She said it is possible Affleck and the crew scouted the area around the time they scouted Ybor City, and if they did any shooting here, it would have had to been guerilla style without permits.

“We just hope that one of these days the state of Florida will get back on track with being competitive with our next-door neighboring states like Georgia and Louisiana,” Corcoran said.

Although it’s hard to say how much a movie can effect a town, Corcoran said in the past, movies and local performances have shot up interest in the Sarasota area. In 2011, former “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho performed at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and it aired on PBS. Corcoran said following the airing, people called and asked where the concert had taken place. In another instance, Corcoran credits the 1952 film, “The Greatest Show on Earth,” with putting Sarasota on the map.

“Whenever our communities and our state are seen on the big screen in movies or the small screen on television, it generates interest in the community and recognition of our landmarks, our landscapes, recognition of our most popular locations,” Corcoran said.

However, with just a mention of a location, effects could be less than if the beaches of Longboat Key were actually shown. Director of Marketing and Communications for The Resort at Longboat Key Club Sandra Rios said that though people are always excited to hear about their local area being featured in a movie, she does not think “Live By Night” will drive tourism or visitation numbers on Longboat.

“Unlike towns where a historic home has been used as a shoot location, or where people will see their main street or local park transformed into a Hollywood set, there is not much that will generate a visit to our destination since it was not filmed here,” she said in an email. “The movie might, however, generate a few phone calls asking where the casino is being built.”

In 2003, USA Today published “Places to meet a millionaire” and local Longboat hotspot Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant & Pub was number ten. Ed Chiles, Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant & Pub owner said the restaurant’s phone rang off the hook following the article’s publication. However, Chiles doesn’t expect much to come of the mention of Longboat in the film, but he said it’s always good when people talk about you. For now, he’s just excited to finish the restaurant’s new kitchen.

“If they decided on Longboat Key it would have been better than a mention, and a mention is better than sharp stick in the eye,” Chiles, who also owns Beach House and Sandbar restaurants said.